Video

'Paul Lambert can galvanise everybody... the fans want to go on a special journey' - Butcher on Town's League One task

Ipswich legend Terry Butcher says Paul Lambert is the right man to 'galvanise' the Blues in League One. Picture: PA/ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher believes manager Paul Lambert can 'galvanise' the club in League One.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues are preparing to play third-tier football for the first time since 1956/57 after finishing bottom of the Championship last season.

"I could spend three or four hours saying what went wrong," said Butcher, speaking to Champions Speakers.

"I saw it happen in front of my eyes and it wasn't particularly good watching. It's been well documented what's happened. With top class players leaving the club in the summer of last year, and not being replaced with players of similar experience in the Championship, and goalscorers.

MORE: The story behind Teddy's tatty socks

"Players came up from League One and Two and found it tough. They are adjusting, they are getting better, but it was too little too late when it came to keeping Ipswich in the Championship.

"It's extremely unfortunate and sad. A lot of people are angry and concerned."

You may also want to watch:

Lambert couldn't turn around the Blues' fortunes after replacing Paul Hurst in the hot-seat last November, but he did manage to enthuse fans with his positive rhetoric and playing style.

MORE: Clough backs Blues to push for promotion

The experienced Scot, who once led Norwich City from League One to the Premier League, is talking of a long-term plan based around youth.

This summer will be his first pre-season since 2014 at Aston Villa, having subsequently taken jobs at Blackburn, Wolves and Stoke midway through campaigns.

"Paul Lambert for me is the one that can galvanise everybody," said Butcher. "He's certainly got the supporters on his side.

"It's an increase on season tickets by 15% on last year. That shows the Ipswich fans are backing the club and Paul and want to go on a journey this year that's special.

MORE: Town could move for ex-Norwich stopper

"But to make it extra special, he needs to get players on board that can score goals, put the ball in the back of the net.

"I think Ipswich only scored 36 goals in 46 games last year which is nowhere near good enough to challenge at the top, let alone stay in the division."