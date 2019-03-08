Partly Cloudy

'Paul Lambert can galvanise everybody... the fans want to go on a special journey' - Butcher on Town's League One task

PUBLISHED: 11:30 05 June 2019

Ipswich legend Terry Butcher says Paul Lambert is the right man to 'galvanise' the Blues in League One. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Ipswich legend Terry Butcher says Paul Lambert is the right man to 'galvanise' the Blues in League One. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher believes manager Paul Lambert can 'galvanise' the club in League One.

The Blues are preparing to play third-tier football for the first time since 1956/57 after finishing bottom of the Championship last season.

"I could spend three or four hours saying what went wrong," said Butcher, speaking to Champions Speakers.

"I saw it happen in front of my eyes and it wasn't particularly good watching. It's been well documented what's happened. With top class players leaving the club in the summer of last year, and not being replaced with players of similar experience in the Championship, and goalscorers.

"Players came up from League One and Two and found it tough. They are adjusting, they are getting better, but it was too little too late when it came to keeping Ipswich in the Championship.

"It's extremely unfortunate and sad. A lot of people are angry and concerned."

Lambert couldn't turn around the Blues' fortunes after replacing Paul Hurst in the hot-seat last November, but he did manage to enthuse fans with his positive rhetoric and playing style.

The experienced Scot, who once led Norwich City from League One to the Premier League, is talking of a long-term plan based around youth.

This summer will be his first pre-season since 2014 at Aston Villa, having subsequently taken jobs at Blackburn, Wolves and Stoke midway through campaigns.

"Paul Lambert for me is the one that can galvanise everybody," said Butcher. "He's certainly got the supporters on his side.

"It's an increase on season tickets by 15% on last year. That shows the Ipswich fans are backing the club and Paul and want to go on a journey this year that's special.

"But to make it extra special, he needs to get players on board that can score goals, put the ball in the back of the net.

"I think Ipswich only scored 36 goals in 46 games last year which is nowhere near good enough to challenge at the top, let alone stay in the division."

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

