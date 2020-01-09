King kicks on as AFC Sudbury youngster gets England call-up once more

AFC Sudbury's Freddie King, another England call up. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Thomas Bradford

AFC Sudbury 1st team striker and Academy second year scholar Freddie King has again been picked to represent the England Colleges team in their European competition next month.

To be held in Italy it will also include Canada, Greece, Kosovo, Moldova, Wales and the host nation.

King was first spotted by the ECFA towards the end of 2019 and was invited to a trial at Staines Town. Having scored one goal and created another in the match he played in, he caught the eye and along side some solid performances for the AFC Senior team (including a hat trick in the recent Histon match) he looks like he may well be leading the counties attack force in Southern Europe.

AFC Academy Director Danny Laws said, "Freddie has gone from strength to strength since he joined at the start of last season.

"As a 1st year scholar he was the first choice centre forward in our FA Youth Cup team as well as making his 1st team debut. Due to his personal motivation and outstanding work by my staff I knew we had a decent player on our hands."

Having given King his debut in his first team last year AFC boss Mark Morsley was very praiseworthy of King.

"Freddie has got a chance, a real chance to make a name in the game. He comes from a stable and hugely supportive family and from a personal point of view I just really like the lad!

"You have to ask why isn't he playing professional football?

"Saying that though he and his family are happy now for him to continue with the England team and continuing learning his craft from the hugely experienced Sean Marks and my coaching team of Danny (Laws) and Dave (Cannons) who can be proud of the part they have played."