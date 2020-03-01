Harrison nets two penalties as AFC Sudbury beat high-flying Swifts

A FCSudbury players congratulate Callum Harrison after he had equalised from the penalty spot, with one of his two goals. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

AFC Sudbury 2 Heybridge Swifts 1

Match-winner Callum Harrison poses for a fan after scoring his second penalty in a 2-1 win over Heybridge Swifts. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Match-winner Callum Harrison poses for a fan after scoring his second penalty in a 2-1 win over Heybridge Swifts. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Two Callum Harrison second-half penalties saw AFC Sudbury come from behind to take the points against high-flying Heybridge, in front of a bumper crowd in excess of 400.

This was the only game in the division to survive the recent heavy rain enabling the home side to build on their midweek victory over Grays and, in turn, move up into the comfort of mid-table.

Swifts had the first opportunity of the afternoon, only for Alex Teniola, the league's leading scorer, to head over from a good position.

AFC replied almost immediately with full-back Liam Bennett rampaging forward down the right before sending in a powerful 20 yarder which was turned aside by former Sudbury keeper Luca Collins.

AFC Sudbury keeper Paul Walker catches the ball cleanly despite being under pressure from Heybridge attackers. Picture: PAUL VOLLER AFC Sudbury keeper Paul Walker catches the ball cleanly despite being under pressure from Heybridge attackers. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Mark Morsley's men remained on the attack and Collins denied Ben Hunter by tipping his effort over the bar after a flowing move, before Joe Grimwood looped an effort against the bar from the subsequent corner.

Heybridge improved as the half wore on and Teniola worked some space for himself, only for home keeper Paul Walker to make a fine point-blank stop with Grimwood throwing himself in front of the follow-up.

Teniola then thought he had given the Swifts the lead on the stroke of half-time only for referee Farmer to rule it out for an infringement on the keeper.

Heybridge keeper Luca Collins tips a long range shot from Liam Bennett around his post. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Heybridge keeper Luca Collins tips a long range shot from Liam Bennett around his post. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

The deadlock was eventually broken on the hour as Jack Adlington-Pile found Teniola, who looped a 20 yarder over the stranded Walker.

Harrison was becoming more influential for Sudbury in a play-making role and he went close with a low drive.

The referee then awarded the home side's first spot-kick on 75 minutes as he spotted a handball on the edge of the area after Lewis O'Malley and substitute Reece Harris had efforts blocked. Harrison calmly sent Collins the wrong way to make it all square.

The second penalty arrived when a Harris corner appeared to be drifting out of play, only to strike the arm of Mason Hall. Harrison again converted from 12 yards as he drove the ball into the bottom corner,

Swifts had four players booked for dissent as they questioned the validity of the decisions. However, in the final few minutes left they were unable to make any inroads into the Sudbury defence who held on fairly comfortably for the win.