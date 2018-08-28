Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘I want to score goals for the team’ – U’s new recruit Callum Roberts, following his switch from Newcastle

PUBLISHED: 14:20 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 31 January 2019

U's boss John McGreal, who has welcomed new signing Callum Roberts from Newcastle United

U's boss John McGreal, who has welcomed new signing Callum Roberts from Newcastle United

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United’s latest recruit, Callum Roberts, has announced that he has joined the U’s to score goals, and help the Essex club to win promotion.

Colchester United's new loan signing, Callum Roberts, in action for Newcastle United Under-23s, trying to get the ball off Louis Dunne. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALLColchester United's new loan signing, Callum Roberts, in action for Newcastle United Under-23s, trying to get the ball off Louis Dunne. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

Attacker Roberts became the third U’s new signing of the week, putting pen to paper on a loan deal from Newcastle United on transfer deadline day this morning.

The 21-year-old will stay with the U’s until the end of the campaign, so joining up with fellow new recruits midfielder Ben Stevenson (permanent move from Wolves) and winger Abo Eisa (on loan from Shrewsbury Town).

“My target is to get into the team, stay in the team, work hard for the team, and score goals for the team,” enthused Roberts following this morning’s training session with his new team-mates.

“I want to help the club to get back into the play-offs, and help them get promoted.

“I can play in the role behind the striker, on the left wing or the right wing,” added Roberts.

This will be Roberts’ third loan spell away from St. James’ Park.

The England Under-21 international, who scored on his first start for the Magpies in the FA Cup win at Blackburn Rovers earlier this month, previously spent time on loan at National League side Gateshead (in 2015) as a raw teenager, and also at Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock, foe whom he made 11 appearances during the 2016-17 season.

Roberts has been with Newcastle since the age of eight, and made his senior debut against Leicester City in the FA Cup in January, 2015.

This term, he was part of Rafa Benítez’s squad during pre-season before celebrating his first goal for the club at Ewood Park. Roberts has also been named on the bench for Newcastle’s last two Premier League fixtures.

He could make his U’s debut in the League Two fixture at Northampton Town on Saturday.

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

5 of the best Chinese restaurants in Ipswich - including gluten-free and low MSG

What's your favourite Chinese dish? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tax hike prompts call to reform funding formula ‘no one understands’

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner has called for the Home Office funding formula to be reformed Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Bohemian Rhapsody, Mamma Mia and The Greatest Showman coming to outdoor cinemas

Which outdoor cinema events will you go to? Picture: JULIA CONWAY/FILM ON A FARM

‘I’m going to figure him out, break him down and get him out of there’ - Wardley on O2 clash with Dessaux

Fabio Wardley fights Morgan Dessaux at the O2 Arena this weekend. Picture: PA SPORT

Car collides with pedestrian crossing close to Ipswich town centre

The scene of the crash in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists