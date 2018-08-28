‘I want to score goals for the team’ – U’s new recruit Callum Roberts, following his switch from Newcastle

U's boss John McGreal, who has welcomed new signing Callum Roberts from Newcastle United © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United’s latest recruit, Callum Roberts, has announced that he has joined the U’s to score goals, and help the Essex club to win promotion.

Colchester United's new loan signing, Callum Roberts, in action for Newcastle United Under-23s, trying to get the ball off Louis Dunne. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL Colchester United's new loan signing, Callum Roberts, in action for Newcastle United Under-23s, trying to get the ball off Louis Dunne. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

Attacker Roberts became the third U’s new signing of the week, putting pen to paper on a loan deal from Newcastle United on transfer deadline day this morning.

The 21-year-old will stay with the U’s until the end of the campaign, so joining up with fellow new recruits midfielder Ben Stevenson (permanent move from Wolves) and winger Abo Eisa (on loan from Shrewsbury Town).

“My target is to get into the team, stay in the team, work hard for the team, and score goals for the team,” enthused Roberts following this morning’s training session with his new team-mates.

“I want to help the club to get back into the play-offs, and help them get promoted.

Newcastle United winger Callum Roberts has joined League Two side @ColU_Official on loan until the end of the season. Good luck, Cal!



https://t.co/47MBZ33G6P #NUFC pic.twitter.com/PDWDw5OFWP — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2019

“I can play in the role behind the striker, on the left wing or the right wing,” added Roberts.

This will be Roberts’ third loan spell away from St. James’ Park.

The England Under-21 international, who scored on his first start for the Magpies in the FA Cup win at Blackburn Rovers earlier this month, previously spent time on loan at National League side Gateshead (in 2015) as a raw teenager, and also at Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock, foe whom he made 11 appearances during the 2016-17 season.

Roberts has been with Newcastle since the age of eight, and made his senior debut against Leicester City in the FA Cup in January, 2015.

This term, he was part of Rafa Benítez’s squad during pre-season before celebrating his first goal for the club at Ewood Park. Roberts has also been named on the bench for Newcastle’s last two Premier League fixtures.

He could make his U’s debut in the League Two fixture at Northampton Town on Saturday.