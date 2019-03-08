Fans charged and arrested after rows at Cambridge-Colchester match

Fans at Cambridge United's fixture against Colchester at Abbey Stadium saw some fans arrested and charged with disorderly conduct Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE PA Wire

Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for witnesses following disorder in the city after Cambridge United’s clash with Colchester United on Saturday, March 30 at Abbey Stadium.

Three people were arrested in connection with the incidents.

One of those arrested, 20-year-old Jon Harknett, of Spruce Avenue in Colchester, was charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause distress.

He was bailed to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on April 30.

Inspector Paul Rogerson said: “This kind of behaviour shines a negative light on the majority of fans who want to support and watch their team.

“Football matches are family-friendly environments and any disorder will be fully investigated.”

If you were in the area at the time and have any information police are asking the public to call 101 quoting incident 245 of 30 March.