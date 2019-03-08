Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Fans charged and arrested after rows at Cambridge-Colchester match

PUBLISHED: 19:47 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:47 01 April 2019

Fans at Cambridge United's fixture against Colchester at Abbey Stadium saw some fans arrested and charged with disorderly conduct Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Fans at Cambridge United's fixture against Colchester at Abbey Stadium saw some fans arrested and charged with disorderly conduct Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

PA Wire

Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for witnesses following disorder in the city after Cambridge United’s clash with Colchester United on Saturday, March 30 at Abbey Stadium.

Three people were arrested in connection with the incidents.

One of those arrested, 20-year-old Jon Harknett, of Spruce Avenue in Colchester, was charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause distress.

He was bailed to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on April 30.

Inspector Paul Rogerson said: “This kind of behaviour shines a negative light on the majority of fans who want to support and watch their team.

“Football matches are family-friendly environments and any disorder will be fully investigated.”

If you were in the area at the time and have any information police are asking the public to call 101 quoting incident 245 of 30 March.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

North Stander: Do Lambert and the players know something we, the fans, aren’t aware of?

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

North Stander: Do Lambert and the players know something we, the fans, aren’t aware of?

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Planned 1,250 homes north of Bury St Edmunds escalates by hundreds

Land off the A143 in Bury St Edmunds which St Joseph Homes is looking to develop for 1,500 properties. PIcture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pro-EU protestor told to ‘grow up and respect democracy’ by rail staff wins apology

Greater Anglia has apologised to Katie after she complained that staff had told her to

Estimated 60% rise in crack cocaine users across Suffolk

A rise in crack cocaine users has been put down to increased availability, affordability and aggressive marketing by dealers Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Revealed - the 10 fastest speeds recorded on Suffolk’s roads by police

Average speed cameras on the A12 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Town flashback: Hat-tricks from Stewart and Wark

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists