‘Thank you to the fans’ – Colchester United match-winner Vincent-Young

Kane Vincent-Young unleashes his late shot at Cambridge to give Colchester United an injury-time winner. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Colchester United’s match-winner, Kane Vincent-Young, does not score simple goals. Instead, they tend to be spectacular efforts.

Saturday was no exception, as Vincent-Young’s wonderful strike, in the sixth and last minute of stoppage time, secured a vital 1-0 win at East Anglian rivals Cambridge United.

It was the 23-year-old’s third goal of the campaign, following similar fine strikes at Northampton (4-0) and against Cheltenham (3-0), both in early February.

“I usually only score good goals, so I am due a tap-in. Hopefully that’s the next one!” joked Vincent-Young.

“Thankfully, Mikael (Mandron) controlled it, looked up and squared it to me, with a fantastic pass, and I did the rest.

“The gaffer had been screaming at me to get up there during the final few minutes, to get to the edge of the box.

“Mikael turned, looked up and he saw me inside. He never usually passes it to me, but today was my lucky day!

“When you hit it right, it stays hit. I knew it was a good strike, and I didn’t think their keeper (Dimitar Mitov) would be able to get a hand to it.

“There’s no better feeling than to score a goal, especially in those circumstances.

“And thank you to the fans as well, they turned up in their numbers.

“We have had a difficult couple of weeks but they all showed up, and they were really loud and noisy. They got behind us, and that helped.

“There are so many ups and downs in football, but we have never stopped believing and we have always stayed together.”

Londoner Vincent-Young, who has made the left-back role his own this season, was never in doubt that the U’s would get the winner at the Abbey Stadium.

“I’m obviously very pleased to score, but I think it topped off a really, really solid performance. It was nothing more than we deserved,” said Vincent-Young.

“Even when Sammie Szmodics’s chance went wide (in the third minute of injury-time), I didn’t feel that it was just going to be one of those days. Until the final whistle we were on top, and it was all us, so I thought we would get another chance.

“Hopefully this is what we need to start a good run.

“The play-offs are well within our range. If we play to the standard that we know we can, we can get in there.”