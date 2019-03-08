Live

Matchday Live: One more chance for Ipswich players to impress Lambert in final pre-season game

Ipswich Town take on Cambridge United this afternoon Archant

Ipswich Town take on Cambridge United in their final pre-season game this afternoon. Kick-off is at 1pm.

The Blues kick off their League One season at Burton a week today but will have one more chance to impress manager Paul Lambert.

"I've been involved in pre-season's where I've won every one and lost every one before the season so I don't put too much significance in results," Lambert said.

"For me it's about getting through it without too many injuries so we've mixed and matched to give the lads gametime. You never know, we might have to use them.

"If we can win on Saturday then great but if we're ready for Burton then it doesn't matter what happens."

You can follow the action live with us right here.