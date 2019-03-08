Heavy Rain

Matchday Live: One more chance for Ipswich players to impress Lambert in final pre-season game

PUBLISHED: 11:00 27 July 2019

Ipswich Town take on Cambridge United this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Cambridge United this afternoon

Archant

Ipswich Town take on Cambridge United in their final pre-season game this afternoon. Kick-off is at 1pm.

The Blues kick off their League One season at Burton a week today but will have one more chance to impress manager Paul Lambert.

"I've been involved in pre-season's where I've won every one and lost every one before the season so I don't put too much significance in results," Lambert said.

"For me it's about getting through it without too many injuries so we've mixed and matched to give the lads gametime. You never know, we might have to use them.

"If we can win on Saturday then great but if we're ready for Burton then it doesn't matter what happens."

You can follow the action live with us right here.

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

'I think he would like to go' - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Teenager is stabbed in Kildare Avenue, Ipswich

Police were called to a stabbing in Ipswich last night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The record heatwave subsides to be replaced with rain and cooler temperatures

Lightning captured by 13-year-old Phoebe Chew at Chelmondiston.

Matchday Live: One more chance for Ipswich players to impress Lambert in final pre-season game

Ipswich Town take on Cambridge United this afternoon

Life on the edge: the wonders of Suffolk's Roadside Nature Reserves

Adrian Walters at the Roadside Nature Reserve at Hawstead

Pedestrian and vehicle collide in Norwich Road area of Ipswich

Police and ambulance have attended the scene of an accident in Ipswich involving a pedestrian and vehicle (stock photo) Picture: SIMON PARKER
