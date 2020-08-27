Matchday Live: Final tune-up for Lambert’s men as Blues finish pre-season at Cambridge
PUBLISHED: 11:30 29 August 2020
Archant
Ipswich Town play their final pre-season friendly against Cambridge United this afternoon - kick-off 1pm.
So far during pre-season the Blues have won twice at Colchester (4-0 and 1-0) and lost against Premier League sides Tottenham (3-0) and West Ham (4-1).
They finish their pre-season schedule this afternoon with a trip to Cambridge, where manager Paul Lambert will get one more look at his players this afternoon before the competitive football starts.
Ipswich begin their season with a Carabao Cup clash against Bristol Rovers before and EFL Trophy game with Arsenal Under 21s, ahead of a televised League One opener against Wigan on September 13.
But, before then, it’s Cambridge.
You can follow live updates of the game right here.
