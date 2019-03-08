Opinion

Player reports: How all the Ipswich Town players fared in the 0-0 draw at Cambridge

James Norwood scores but the goal is disallowed for hand-ball at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town drew 0-0 with Cambridge United this afternoon. Andy Warren runs the rule over the Blues' players.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny Rowe shoots at Cambridge Picture Pagepix Danny Rowe shoots at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

Tomas Holy

Does the Czech's 90 minutes today seal his place in goal for Burton?

This was a similar display to his game at Colchester a week ago - not having too much to do but doing it well. An erly aerial test was dealt with as he made a good claim at the back post from a corner, with that theme continuing throughout, while he also made two good saves on the floor.

Kayden Jackson just can't connect to a first half cross at Cambridge Picture Pagepix Kayden Jackson just can't connect to a first half cross at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

Janoi Donacien

The defender played an hour at right-back and got forward more than he has done so far in pre-season. He sent a couple of crosses in before he couldn't quite reach Clements' cross with his attempted header.

Withdrawn in the second half and looks to have done enough to start at right-back at Burton.

Luke Woolfenden

There's every chance the academy graduate will start on opening day now. This was his best display of the summer. He looked assured throughout, using his pace to snuff out attacks and made one good interception from a pull-back into danger. He played an hour.

Kayden Jackson shoots at Cambridge Picture Pagepix Kayden Jackson shoots at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

Jon Guthrie

Given the chance to impress from the start in what will be his final first-team game as a trialist. Won an early header but then tied himself up a little on halfway to lead to Ibehre's chance, which Holy saved.

Some good blocks and headers but a few times when he need others to bail him out. Remains to be seen if he's done enough to win a deal.

Flynn Downes avoids a challenge at Cambridge Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes avoids a challenge at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

Bailey Clements

The teenager would not have expected to play 90 minutes in the first-team's final summer friendly.

It's been a good few weeks of experience for the defender, highlighting both his strengths and areas to work on.

Great cross which Donacien ultimately couldn't reach as part of his offensive work, while he improved defensively as the game went on. With Myles Kenlock missing from this game due to illness Clements will surely now drop back into the Under 23s, but has made good strides this summer.

Alan Judge shoots during warm-up at Cambridge Picture Pagepix Alan Judge shoots during warm-up at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

Flynn Downes

A whirlwind afternoon for the youngster. The good saw him put in arguably the best performance of all the Ipswich players, keeping the ball well, using it intelligently and then winning it back superbly.

The bad saw him dismissed for a violent headbutt on Paul Lewis which sparked a melee. The red mist came down on the midfielder once again, with Downes needing to work on this side of his game.

Flynn Downes is denied by Dimi Mitov at Cambridge Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes is denied by Dimi Mitov at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

Cole Skuse

The experienced pro started at the base of the diamond midfield and ended the game at right-back. Calm an assured throughout in both positions.

There was a nervy moment where he took a heavy fall in the second half but thankfully he picked himself up and was able to carry on.

James Norwood scores but the goal is disallowed for hand-ball at Cambridge Picture Pagepix James Norwood scores but the goal is disallowed for hand-ball at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

Andre Dozzell

Another good display from the young England international. It's clear Norwood likes playing with the youngster, with the pair looking to link up on a couple of occasions.

His range of passing was excellent before he was replaced.

Paul Lambert speaks to the referee after the late Flynn Downes sending off Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert speaks to the referee after the late Flynn Downes sending off Picture Pagepix

Danny Rowe

Started the game at the point of the diamond behind the Ipswich Town strikers, in a position similar to the one he occupied during his successful loan spell at Lincoln last season. Some bright moments as he linked up with Jackson, Norwood and Dozzell.

He could easily be an opening-day starter.

The referee speaks to Flynn Downes after he head butted Paul Lewis late in the game at Cambridge Picture Pagepix The referee speaks to Flynn Downes after he head butted Paul Lewis late in the game at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

Kayden Jackson

Flashed a shot wide and then another over in the first half after being given a start in the front two alongside Norwood. Looked to be a little frustrated before being replaced at the break but can be pleased with his pre-season showing.

Flynn Downes reacts to a challenge from Paul Lewis at Cambridge Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes reacts to a challenge from Paul Lewis at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

James Norwood

No goals for the striker on this occasion but a few more positives ahead of next weekend. His interplay is excellent, bringing the likes of Jackson and Rowe into the game with clever touches off of his head, back, chest or any other body part.

He clearly likes playing with Dozzell, while we also got our first chance to see what a partnership between he and Judge could look like.

He had one good header saved from a Judge cross, before appearing to put the ball into the net with his hand from another. That was ruled out for offside.

Alan Judge (for Jackson, 46)

Was given a good reception by the Ipswich fans as he warmed up during the first half and made a real impact once introduced at the break.

He was busy throughout, picking up possession in the final third and also dropping deeper in search of the ball. His crossing threatened to create a few openings and was clearly appreciated by Norwood.

Luke Garbutt (for Rowe, 46)

Another appearance on the left of midfield for the loanee who is still searching for full fitness.

Again came inside in search of possession as Judge drifted out to the flanks, with the Everton man firing a shot into the side-netting after finding his way into the box.

James Wilson (for Guthrie, 46)

Like Guthrie, this was Wilson's final chance to win a deal in a first-team setting. As has been the case for much of his time on the field he did what he had to do well without being overly tested.

Armando Dobra (for Dozzell, 59)

Like Clements, this has been an excellent summer for a young player looking to make his mark. The winger had a couple of good moments down the right, beating his man on one occasion but not quite managing to deliver the cross.

Luke Chambers (for Woolfenden, 59)

Only played the final half hour, given he's suspended for the opening day clash with Burton. Not tested particularly defensively but did well to get Downes out of the melee caused by his headbutt.

Emyr Huws (for Donacien, 59)

Five pre-season matchdays, five appearances for the midfielder. That's the real pre-season positive. He looked good again today, with one driving run into the box and some good tackles in midfield. He looks set to be involved at Burton, one way or another.