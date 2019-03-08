Video

#Gameday: Town fans have their say on the season ahead at Cambridge friendly

Luke Garbutt hits the side netting at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town's pre-season campaign concluded with a 0-0 draw at League Two side Cambridge United yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cameraman Ross Halls got in amongst the 1,300 Blues fans at The Abbey Stadium to get their predictions for the season ahead.

Paul Lambert's men lost to Bundesliga sides Paderborn (3-2) and Fortuna Dusseldorf (4-1) during their 10-day training camp in Germany, also drawing 0-0 with German third-tier side Meppen.

MORE: Watch: Flynn Downes sent off for a headbutt in friendly draw at Cambridge United

On home soil, they have won 5-0 at Colchester United (League Two), drawn 1-1 at Notts County (National League) and 0-0 at Cambridge United.

Town start their League One campaign at Burton Albion this coming Saturday before hosting Sunderland the following weekend.

MORE: Judge looks set to stay at Ipswich Town as QPR boss admits pursuit is 'probably' over