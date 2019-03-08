Rain

#Gameday: Town fans have their say on the season ahead at Cambridge friendly

PUBLISHED: 12:47 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 28 July 2019

Luke Garbutt hits the side netting at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town's pre-season campaign concluded with a 0-0 draw at League Two side Cambridge United yesterday.

Cameraman Ross Halls got in amongst the 1,300 Blues fans at The Abbey Stadium to get their predictions for the season ahead.

Paul Lambert's men lost to Bundesliga sides Paderborn (3-2) and Fortuna Dusseldorf (4-1) during their 10-day training camp in Germany, also drawing 0-0 with German third-tier side Meppen.

MORE: Watch: Flynn Downes sent off for a headbutt in friendly draw at Cambridge United

On home soil, they have won 5-0 at Colchester United (League Two), drawn 1-1 at Notts County (National League) and 0-0 at Cambridge United.

Town start their League One campaign at Burton Albion this coming Saturday before hosting Sunderland the following weekend.

MORE: Judge looks set to stay at Ipswich Town as QPR boss admits pursuit is 'probably' over

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing development labelled ‘absolute disgrace’ during Lords debate

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Anger after window company shuts leaving customers with unfulfilled orders

Dave Chaplin bought thousands of pounds' worth of windows from Suffolk company My Ideal Choice. But the company went bust before completing the work Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

