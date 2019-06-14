Poll

Stats show it's tough to bounce straight back from League One after relegation - even if you are a 'big' team

Paul Lambert. Paul Warne and Phil Parkinson were all relegated from the Championship last season. Picture: PA Archant

Mark Heath takes a look at how many of the sides relegated from the Championship have managed to bounce straight back up over the past five campaigns...

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yeovil celebrate promotion to the Championship - but they didn't stay there long. Picture: PA SPORT Yeovil celebrate promotion to the Championship - but they didn't stay there long. Picture: PA SPORT

2013/14

Relegated: Yeovil, Barnsley, Doncaster

Yeovil, having punched above their weight just to reach the Championship, put up a decent fight but finished bottom of the table on 37 points.

Barnsley were two above them, with Doncaster missing out on survival on goal difference, Birmingham staying up.

And none of the relegated sides troubled the scorers in League One the following campaign, with Barnsley faring the best of the trio, ending up in 11th spot, seven points off the play-offs.

Doncaster were a point and two places behind them, while Yeovil's slide continued, as they finished rock bottom of their league for a second straight season and crashed into League Two.

Barnsley did bounce back to the Championship the following season, finishing sixth and beating Millwall 3-1 in the play-off final.

First season bounceback %: 0%

Will Grigg, right, has fired Wigan to two immeadiate bounceback promotions from League One. Picture: STEVE WALLER Will Grigg, right, has fired Wigan to two immeadiate bounceback promotions from League One. Picture: STEVE WALLER

2014/15

Relegated: Blackpool, Wigan, Millwall

Blackpool endured a woeful campaign, winning just four games and finishing with 26 points, 20 points adrift of safety. Wigan were 13 points ahead of them, while Millwall filled the final drop spot, five points behind Rotherham.

The following season was a different story, as Wigan swept to the League One title, losing just seven games all season, scoring 82 goals and amassing 87 points.

Will Grigg netted 25 goals in the league, as Gary Caldwell's men bounced back to the second tier at the first time of asking.

Millwall fared well too, finishing just six points behind the Lactics in fourth spot and reaching the play-off final - where they were bested by Barnsley.

The woes continued for Blackpool though, who slumped to 22nd in the table and were relegated again, this time on goal difference, with Doncaster staying up.

First season bounceback %: 33.33%

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson led his side straight back from League One. Picture: PA SPORT Bolton manager Phil Parkinson led his side straight back from League One. Picture: PA SPORT

2015/16

Relegated: Bolton, MK Dons, Charlton

Wanderers limped to just five wins in an awful campaign, finishing rock bottom on 30 points, 19 points adrift of safety. The Dons were nine points and four wins ahead of them, with Charlton a further point better off.

But Bolton put the b in bounceback in their 2016/17 League One campaign, finishing second in the table behind the all-conquering Blades of Sheffield United, who claimed 100 points, while Wanderers were 14 points behind them.

Still, that was good enough for Phil Parkinson's side to go straight back up, with Josh Vela and goal machine Gary Madine topping their scoring charts with ten apiece.

The Dons and Charlton weren't able to keep pace with the team they finished above in the previous campaign though, and ended up in 12th and 13th spots, 12 and 13 points adrift of the play-offs respectively.

The Addicks, of course, eventually bounced back up to the Championship last season, beating Sunderland in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

First season bounceback %: 33.33%

Wigan Athletic's manager Paul Cook celebrates his sides promotion back to the Championship. Picture: PA SPORT Wigan Athletic's manager Paul Cook celebrates his sides promotion back to the Championship. Picture: PA SPORT

2016/17

Relegated: Rotherham, Wigan, Blackburn

The Millers were relegated by a country-mile, finishing the campaign with just 23 points and a massive 28 points from safety, while Wigan were 19 points ahead of them.

Rovers ended up level on 51 points with Nottingham Forest, but fell through the trapdoor on goal difference - by just two strikes - in what was an incredibly high points tally for a relegated side.

But boy, was the 2017/18 campaign an about-turn for all concerned! Paul Cook's Wigan and Tony Mowbray's Blackburn finished first and second in the League One table, on 98 and 96 points respectively.

The Millers finished fourth - but went up in the play-offs with a 2-1 extra-time victory at Wembley over a Shrewsbury side bossed by a certain Mr Paul Hurst.

As he had done two seasons prior, Will Grigg led Wigan's scoring charts with 25 in all competitions, with Bradley Dack firing Rovers up behind his 18 strikes.

First season bounceback %: 100%

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) is left dejected after defeat in last season's League One play-off final. Picture: PA SPORT Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) is left dejected after defeat in last season's League One play-off final. Picture: PA SPORT

2017/18

Relegated: Barnsley, Burton, Sunderland

The demise of Sunderland, who had only been relegated from the Premier League the previous season, was well chronicled on the excellent 'Sunderland 'till I Die' Netflix documentary - the Black Cats finished rock bottom on 37 points.

Plucky Burton put up a fight, as did Barnsley, but both fell through the trap door on 41 points, two behind Bolton.

The Tykes bounced straight back last season, finishing second in the table behind Luton, with Daniel Stendel's squad being led by Kieffer Moore (remember him?) with 17 goals.

Sunderland, under one-time Town managerial target Jack Ross, finished fifth and battled to the play-off final after seeing off Pompey in their clash of the big boys semi, before losing to Charlton at Wembley.

Burton were the only relegated not involved in the promotion shake-up, but Nigel Clough's men finished in a solid ninth spot, ten points off the play-offs.

First season bounceback %: 33.33%

Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor in reflective mood as they stand in front of the North Stand fans following Town's relegation from the Championship last season. Picture: STEVE WALLER Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor in reflective mood as they stand in front of the North Stand fans following Town's relegation from the Championship last season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

2018/19

Relegated: Ipswich, Bolton, Rotherham

Ipswich finished rock bottom under first Paul Hurst and then Paul Lambert, winning just five games all season.

A sign of just how bad they were is that they still managed to finish below Bolton, whose players went on strike and refused to train because they weren't getting paid.

Rotherham put up more of a fight, winning eight games and finishing four points adrift of Millwall.

Town and Rotherham are both among the betting favourites to bounce straight back next season, while Bolton will start with a 12-point penalty after entering administration.

But who, if anyone, will go straight back up?