SIL preview: Can Westerfield pull off a huge shock?

SIL preview PA Wire/PA Images

It's top versus bottom in the SIL senior division this weekend, as champions Cranes entertain lowly Westerfield.

That's a tall order for the Swans who are not only bottom with no wins or draws, but have also been deducted two points for a postponed fixture.

They are currently on minus two points, while Cranes are flying high at the top, buoyed by a terrific win at Old Newton last weekend.

That game saw Old Newton's unbeaten start to the season come to an end and they face an equally tricky test this weekend away at Henley.

Henley were 1-4 victors at Achilles last Saturday in a game where the A's certainly had their chances, but Henley very much took them during an impressive second half. It should be a good game at the Community Centre.

Another good game appears to be at Haughley, where the home team are still unbeaten after six matches.

They entertain a Bildeston side who bounced back from their 1-7 drubbing at Coplestonians two weeks ago, with victory over Westerfield last time out.

Indeed Bildeston have made a good start to life in the senior ranks.

Cops entertain Capel Plough, the visitors just can't get their season up and running and have only won one league game so far this season. Last week impressive Haughley took the spoils on Capel's home patch.

Claydon have won their last two league games - indeed their only two league games of victory so far this campaign - with last week's win over Cops being a fine result.

Benhall St Mary entertain Claydon with Benhall still seeking their first win of the season after defeat to East Bergholt.

Bergholt will be buoyed by that win at Benhall last week and they will seek to make it two on the bounce when they take on a Bramford United side who have only one victory so far this season.

Leiston St Margarets entertain Achilles, which last season would have been put down as an 'away banker'. But this time around that is far from the case, with Leiston showing improved form.

In the final game of the weekend Trimley Red Devils, who gained their first win of the season last weekend with a big win over Bramford, entertain Bourne Vale, who are starting to pick up.

Top seven

Cranes 7 21

Haughley 6 18

Old Newton 7 16

Henley 7 16

Cops 6 12

Achilles 7 11

Bildeston 7 11