Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Talking points: Can U’s cope without the services of an injured Luke Norris

PUBLISHED: 13:02 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:02 04 November 2018

Brennan Dickenson gets his foot in first, playing against Swindon Town yesterday. Picture: PAGEPIX

Brennan Dickenson gets his foot in first, playing against Swindon Town yesterday. Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

So often, Colchester United’s home form has held them back, since moving to the Community Stadium 10 years ago.

Sammie Szmodics with a second-half chance against Swindon during yesterday's 1-0 home win. Picture: PAGEPIXSammie Szmodics with a second-half chance against Swindon during yesterday's 1-0 home win. Picture: PAGEPIX

But this season is different. In fact, the U’s have won more home league games than any other club from the top four divisions, no mean achievement.

Saturday’s latest home success, a narrow 1-0 victory over Swindon Town thanks to Sammie Szmodics’ winner in first-half stoppage time, was the U’s seventh from nine home starts this term.

In the process, it has propelled them into the top three for the first time since a brief four-day stay in third spot in late August, following a 6-0 rout of Crewe.

Leaders Lincoln and Tranmere have both won six from nine on home turf, while Luton lead the way in League One with six from eight at Kenilworth Road, and Brentford top the Championship home table with five from eight.

Harry Pell and Sammie Szmodics (hidden) do an eleborate celebration after Colchester take the lead against Swindon Town on Saturday. Picture: PAGEPIXHarry Pell and Sammie Szmodics (hidden) do an eleborate celebration after Colchester take the lead against Swindon Town on Saturday. Picture: PAGEPIX

- Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings

Manchester City have a 100% record in the Premier League, but to date have only hosted five league games (before this afternoon’s match against Southampton) at the Etihad (City of Manchester) Stadium.

So the U’s are out on their own.

John McGreal’s men are going great guns in front of their own supporters. They have now won four on the spin at home, and accrued a total of 21 points from a possible 28.

That is promotion form!

Overview

This was a tight game, with little to choose between the sides, although the U’s did deserve to win by creating the better chances, and looking the more menacing going forward.

After the match, Robins boss Phil Brown remarked – ‘Colchester United have got something going on here, that’s for sure” – and the shrewd 59-year-old is dead-right.

The U’s mean business this season, and they can now enjoy their two-week break from league action, safe in the knowledge that they are in the top three and well-placed for a promotion bid.

The two main incidents of the afternoon were squeezed in at the end of the first period, one bad and one good.

Playing against his old club, leading scorer Luke Norris went down just outside the Robins’ penalty area. He seemed to fall awkwardly, while on the turn, and was left clutching his lower leg in obvious agony on the deck.

After some treatment on the pitch, Norris was stretchered off, to warm applause from both sets of supporters, and was later taken to hospital to assess the damage to his ankle and Achilles area.

- McGreal’s verdict after win over Swindon

However, the U’s did not let this distressing sight affect them. If anything, it spurred them on and Szmodics obliged with what proved to be the winning goal just a minute later, in the fifth minute of added-on time.

Harry Pell threaded a ball into the path of the excellent Frank Nouble, and he swept a low cross into the danger-zone for an unmarked Szmodics to arrow home his sixth goal of the season.

The game opened up in the second half, with Brown making all three of his substitutions inside the first 18 minutes.

Yet the super-confident U’s continued to threaten. Ryan Jackson’s angled drive was beaten away by keeper Lawrence Vigouroux on 67 minutes, while Tom Lapslie was close to bundling home Nouble’s cross late on.

Swindon, who have now won just one of their last eight league games, had two real opportunities to secure a point.

Midfielder Martin Smith burst into the box and exchanged a one-two before cracking in a shot which Rene Gilmartin kept out with an outstretched hand. That was an excellent save.

And a minute later, on 74 minutes, substitute Keshi Anderson pulled his shot wide of target from just 10 yards following a sweeping move. The Wiltshire side never really threatened again, leaving them down in 16th spot and the U’s surging into the automatic promotion zone.

Norris injury

It looks like the U’s will have to cope without the services of goal poacher Norris, for an indefinite period, following his nasty-looking injury.

But will his probable absence derail the U’s promotion bid?

It certainly won’t help, but McGreal, unlike last season, does have other options up top.

He switched Nouble from the left flank to the striker role on Saturday, and the ex-Ipswich Town front-runner looked impressive.

Alternatively, McGreal has back-up target man Mikael Mandron waiting in the wings. The Frenchman is yet to start a league game this term, having scored 10 goals last season.

So, in short, the U’s should be able to adapt and remain in the promotion hunt.

Poll Roberts hopes he’s done enough to keep his place... but he knows the goals must come

10 minutes ago Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Roberts hopes he has done enough to earn an extended stay in the Ipswich Town side but the former Crawley man knows the Blues’ strikers need to find their shooting boots as they bid to stay in the Championship.

Opinion Fuller Flavour: We have to be patient - miracles take time!

06:00
Freddie Sears celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Preston - but Town's wait for a win continues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

A run of three-successive defeats without scoring was ended on Saturday, whilst an upturn in spirit was evident in our performance compared to those last three games. Positives that can be taken and built on I guess.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

Yesterday, 13:55 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town started life under Paul Lambert’s management with a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his verdict on the game and relegation battle ahead.

Opinion North Stander: We must keep the faith and be the 12th man for Town

Yesterday, 11:52
Town manager Paul Lambert watched his team draw 1-1 with Preston in his first game in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Glass half-full or half-empty? Encouraged by the performance in Paul Lambert’s first game, or frustrated by the result and can’t stop looking at the league table?

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Win over Wolves and a derby day draw

Yesterday, 11:11 Ross Halls
Alan Lee scored for the Blues as they drew 2-2 with Norwich in 2007

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Daryl Murphy scoring twice in a win over Wolves and a derby day draw at Carrow Road.

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

Yesterday, 11:07 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Preston North End, at Portman Road, in what was Paul Lambert’s first game in charge yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

Opinion Ratings: Player grades following the battling Blues’ entertaining 1-1 draw with Preston

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Cole Skuse with his head in his hands after slicing a shot wide. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End.

‘They gave me absolutely everything’ - Lambert’s pride as Ipswich draw in new boss’s opener

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Lambert watched his team draw 1-1 with Preston in his first game in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert insisted he was proud of his players and the Ipswich Town supporters following his side’s 1-1 draw with Preston this afternoon.

Report: Plenty to like in first game of Lambert era but Blues only take a point from dramatic contest

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts goes down in the area after a challenge from Preston North End's keeper Chris Maxwell, for which referee Andy Woolmer awarded a penalty, late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town reign began in dramatic fashion but the Blues were only able to take a point in their 1-1 draw with Preston.

Matchday Recap: Gallagher equalises for Preston then goes in goal after Preston keeper sees red in 1-1 draw

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Josh Earl leaps in to stop the run of Gwion Edwards in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert takes charge of Ipswich Town for the first time this afternoon as the Blues host Preston North End (3pm).

Most read

GP surgery will become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients

Runners take part in the first Sizewell parkrun Picture: Nick Butcher

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Multiple injuries after five-vehicle crash on A12

Police are at the scene of a collision in Freston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Opinion Fuller Flavour: We have to be patient - miracles take time!

Freddie Sears celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Preston - but Town's wait for a win continues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Poll Roberts hopes he’s done enough to keep his place... but he knows the goals must come

Jordan Roberts keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24