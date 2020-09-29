Opinion

Karl Fuller: Can we do what we did... back in 1974?

Town players celebrate Teddy Bishop's goal against Rochdale. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Archant

Town fan KARL FULLER takes a look at life at Portman Road, as Town remain unbeaten

Flynn Downes in action after being brought on in the second half against Rochdale. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Flynn Downes in action after being brought on in the second half against Rochdale. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Following on from the theme set in last week’s column, Saturday’s win to nil over Rochdale saw us achieve something not done since the start of the 1993/94 season.

Let’s enjoy it as there hasn’t been much to enjoy in recent times and I’m the first to admit that over the years I’ve written lots of columns from a negative perspective, but only because there has not been much positive to write home about.

So I’ll repeat myself again.

Yes, it’s early days, yes we have not faced the strongest of oppositions in our opening games but wouldn’t you rather the run we’re on as opposed to losing one or two of the games we’ve had so far and conceding goals left, right and centre?

And to those of you who write on social media that we’ve been here before, I know that you’re referring to the good start that we had to last season that came to nothing, but my answer to your comments would be that if you’re under the age of 27, then you have not been here before have you?

Freddie Sears crosses. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Freddie Sears crosses. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The clean sheets that we have maintained have been just as pleasing as the wins.

If we can win at MK Dons on Saturday without conceding for a fourth consecutive game to start the season, then that has only ever happened once before, which was in 1974. That is almost at a time before even I was born and I’m getting on a bit now!

We have ridden our luck a bit at times at the back but it’s about time some luck went our way. And credit where it is due to some of those who are doing a good job at present.

Nobody would have expected us to start the season with Toto Nsiala and James Wilson in central defence. I was comfortable for much of last season with Wilson. He is not spectacular but just gets on with the job. Nsiala by his own admission is out to silence many of his critics, me being one of them, and although his passing at times leaves me frustrated, I can see that he is perhaps benefitting by not having a crowd on his back.

His confidence levels must be rising as each game passes by and I hope he becomes the player that he was at Shrewsbury.

And who’d have thought that we would be enjoying the form of two mid-30 somethings at full-back?

Whilst I can’t wait to see Kane Vincent-Young back in the side, I think Luke Chambers is doing well in a position that he spent a lot of his time playing in under Mick McCarthy and at that time, we were crying out for him to revert back to central defence. Stephen Ward has been excellent in his early Town days and long may that continue.

Silencing the critics: Teddy Bishop with his fingers in his ears as he celebrates putting Town 1-0 up. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Silencing the critics: Teddy Bishop with his fingers in his ears as he celebrates putting Town 1-0 up. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The midfield is taking care of itself at present and when you think that the likes of Flynn Downes and Emyr Huws can’t get a start, then that area of the side bodes well too.

Oli Hawkins had a good game on Saturday and I think we are just lacking a goalscorer firing on all cylinders at present to really have us in top gear. Let’s hope that aspect of the side is literally to come in the next few games.

I note Paul Lambert has said he would be interested in bringing a winger to the club.

I’m not against that but surely we’ll have to start moving some players out sooner rather than later. When you think of Saturday’s 18 plus five or six to add to that, then we do have a very large squad to try and keep happy.

How can we manage that if all are fit? It remains to be seen how the next few months unfold and how harmonious the squad will remain.

Toto Nsiala rises high to head clear. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Toto Nsiala rises high to head clear. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Good luck to fellow Clacton man and Town fan Malcolm Thompson who started his ‘Sore Feet for the Beat’ walk on Sunday as he looks to complete a 311 mile walk in 14 days from Carlisle to Ipswich in aid of the Kevin Beattie Foundation. Malcolm hopes to raise £3,000 for the cause.