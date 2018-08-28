Overcast

Big blow for Stow as leading scorer Canfer is out for at least two weeks

PUBLISHED: 14:34 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:34 16 November 2018

Stowmarket's Ollie Canfer, out injured. Photo: DAWN MATTHEWS

Archant

Paul Musgrove says Stowmarket Town will be without their leading goalscorer Ollie Canfer for at least two weeks through injury, writes Alex Moss.

The 30-year-old frontman tops the scoring charts in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division with 17 goals in all competitions.

Canfer’s 17th goal of the campaign came in first-half added time during Stow’s 3-1 win over higher league AFC Sudbury in the Suffolk Premier Cup second round on Tuesday night.

But the former Sudbury and Bury Town man was forced off with a hamstring injury early in the second half, and assistant manager Musgrove admits it will be a ‘juggling act’ now with the unavailability of Canfer and several other injured players during the next few weeks.

“It’s still early days with Ollie, we don’t know how bad it is,” said Musgrove, who’s Stow side head to Long Melford in the Premier Division tomorrow afternoon (3pm).

“We’re hoping he will heal quicker and we’ll obviously do everything we can to get him fit for the important games going forward.

“But at the same time we’ll be making a plan B just in case. He definitely won’t feature at the weekend or on Tuesday and will be out for a minimum of two weeks.”

Canfer’s injury was the only down point to Tuesday’s victory over Bostik League North Division outfit Sudbury, a result which sent Stow into the quarter-finals of the Suffolk Premier Cup for the first time in 14 years.

Rick Andrews’ men have now won their last three games, a feat which they had yet to achieve so far this season, and a victory at Stoneylands today would keep the pressure on the four sides above them in the Premier Division table.

“It’s a cliché but we’ve just got to go there and get the job done,” Musgrove said.

“We need another 90 minute performance, make sure we’re getting the basics right, everybody on a seven and above out of 10 performance wise and we’re in with a shout most weeks.

“It’ll be an interesting game to see where the lads are at and if they can take the highs and build on them.”

