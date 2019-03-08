Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 28°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Picks From The Paddock: So hard to look past the brilliant Enable

PUBLISHED: 16:39 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 26 July 2019

Frankie Dettori and Enable on their way to victory inThe Coral-Eclipse Race run during Coral-Eclipse Day of the Coral Summer Festival at Sandown Park. Photo: PA

Frankie Dettori and Enable on their way to victory inThe Coral-Eclipse Race run during Coral-Eclipse Day of the Coral Summer Festival at Sandown Park. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Picks from the Paddock looks at the weekend's racing

15:40 Ascot - King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes

What a sensational line up we have for this year's renewal of this amazing Group 1 contest.

The superstar has to be perhaps the filly of a lifetime in Enable who's aiming to make it 11 wins in a row. She made her awaited comeback when claiming success at Sandown however, although she did what needed to be done, perhaps didn't look as convincing as we're used to.

There's a handful of theories when it comes to her most recent showing with some saying she'll have needed the run, others saying she held something back and a different school of thought that proposes she just isn't as good as she used to be and age is taking its toll. I'd air on the side that after a 240 plus day break from the racecourse she'll improve for her seasonal debut and it's also worth noting that she hadn't raced over 1m2f in her last nine runs prior to her latest outing.

A step back up to 1m 4f is certainly going to be of benefit to John Gosden's charge however this field looks better than the one she tackled. By far Enable is the one to beat and if she's to finish with her head in front here I'd go as far as to say will immortalise her as a living great.

The main opposition has to be Crystal Ocean who is on a decent winning streak of their own having claimed three back to back Group races already this year. He's bound to go close but despite a former course and distance win to his name I'm not as convinced that over this trip he's as effective as the favourite.

It would be remiss to ignore this year's Epsom Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck who also went close in the Irish version at the Curragh. The three year old certainly has more room to grow compared to the main market principles and for punters looking to grab a decent each-way bet I feel the current 8/1 price seems highly generous.

Defoe is a course and distance winner and could potentially spring a surprise in terms of grabbing a place but certainly doesn't have enough in the tank to finish with his head in front.

It's hard to side against Enable but wether that's a slight case of heart ruling the head it's difficult to be 100% certain. I certainly feel Dettori's mount will finish ahead of James Doyle's and it'll be Anthony Van Dyck that's the most likely to cause an upset.

In all honesty it's a 50/50 split as to wether or not you side with the odds-on favourite to win or go with the Ballydoyle runner for place purposes.

You may also want to watch:

ENABLE (WIN)

ITV Racing:

13:50 Ascot - Summer Romance (WIN)

14:05 York - Get Knotted (WIN)

14:25 Ascot - Motakhayyel (WIN)

14:40 York - Dakota Gold (E/W)

15:00 Ascot - Blue Mist (E/W)

15:15 York - Addeybb (WIN)

Bets Of The Day:

Dean Kilbryde: 15:15 York - Addeybb

Matt Polley: 15:00 Ascot - Lush Life

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WARNING: Further electric storms expected overnight

Incredible lightning taken over a farm in Blaxhall Picture: GEMMA REDDINGTON

‘A scandal’ – £31m spent on academy transfers included £550k to takeover failing Ipswich school

Paradigm Trust chief executive Bill Holledge at Ipswich Academy Picture: JASON NOBLE

Farming feature: UK potato growers ‘very worried’ as homegrown crop shortage looms

Potatoes grown at James Foskett Farms Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

‘I was scared to death’: New account given of Rendlesham Forest UFOs

Could more extraterrestrial incidents have taken place in Rendlesham Picture: TOM POTTER

‘Big blow’ for Sudbury as Delphi reveals plan to sell site to housing company

The Delphi site in Sudbury Picture: WILL WRIGHT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists