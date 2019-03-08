Picks From The Paddock: So hard to look past the brilliant Enable

Picks from the Paddock looks at the weekend's racing

15:40 Ascot - King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes

What a sensational line up we have for this year's renewal of this amazing Group 1 contest.

The superstar has to be perhaps the filly of a lifetime in Enable who's aiming to make it 11 wins in a row. She made her awaited comeback when claiming success at Sandown however, although she did what needed to be done, perhaps didn't look as convincing as we're used to.

There's a handful of theories when it comes to her most recent showing with some saying she'll have needed the run, others saying she held something back and a different school of thought that proposes she just isn't as good as she used to be and age is taking its toll. I'd air on the side that after a 240 plus day break from the racecourse she'll improve for her seasonal debut and it's also worth noting that she hadn't raced over 1m2f in her last nine runs prior to her latest outing.

A step back up to 1m 4f is certainly going to be of benefit to John Gosden's charge however this field looks better than the one she tackled. By far Enable is the one to beat and if she's to finish with her head in front here I'd go as far as to say will immortalise her as a living great.

The main opposition has to be Crystal Ocean who is on a decent winning streak of their own having claimed three back to back Group races already this year. He's bound to go close but despite a former course and distance win to his name I'm not as convinced that over this trip he's as effective as the favourite.

It would be remiss to ignore this year's Epsom Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck who also went close in the Irish version at the Curragh. The three year old certainly has more room to grow compared to the main market principles and for punters looking to grab a decent each-way bet I feel the current 8/1 price seems highly generous.

Defoe is a course and distance winner and could potentially spring a surprise in terms of grabbing a place but certainly doesn't have enough in the tank to finish with his head in front.

It's hard to side against Enable but wether that's a slight case of heart ruling the head it's difficult to be 100% certain. I certainly feel Dettori's mount will finish ahead of James Doyle's and it'll be Anthony Van Dyck that's the most likely to cause an upset.

In all honesty it's a 50/50 split as to wether or not you side with the odds-on favourite to win or go with the Ballydoyle runner for place purposes.

ENABLE (WIN)

