The Carabao Cup first-round draw will be held this Thursday... and this time it's in a London supermarket

The League Cup draw will be made this Thursday. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

The draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup will be made this Thursday at 7pm.

John Barnes will be making the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup this Thursday. Picture: EFL John Barnes will be making the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup this Thursday. Picture: EFL

Seeding was removed in the first round of last season's League Cup, meaning the Blues could face any of the teams in the southern section of the draw.

The Blues exited last season's first round on penalties at Exeter, with games going straight to spot kicks after extra time was removed.

Last season's competition saw balls drawn in far flung cities such as Bangkok in Thailand and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam as part of energy drink Carabao's sponsorship.

This year, however, the draw will be made in a Morrison's supermarket in Colindale, North London.

Ipswich Town were knocked out of the League Cup at Exeter City last season. Picture Pagepix Ipswich Town were knocked out of the League Cup at Exeter City last season. Picture Pagepix

Drawing the 70 balls from the hat will be former Liverpool and England star John Barnes and Arsenal fan favourite, Ray Parlour.

Fans will be able to watch the draw live in store and also tune in to the Carabao Cup Facebook page, with live text updates on EFL Twitter and EFL.com.

Barnes said: "I'm delighted to be involved in the Carabao Cup Round One draw this season, it's a fantastic competition and Round One is always a great occasion for fans of EFL Clubs. They get an early glimpse of their summer signings and can be a good opportunity for families to get together and watch their local team thanks to how accessible the Cup is."

Trevoh Chalobah after his missed penalty in the shoot-out at Exeter Picture Pagepix Trevoh Chalobah after his missed penalty in the shoot-out at Exeter Picture Pagepix

On the Carabao Cup, Parlour added: "I always enjoy watching the Carabao Cup so it's great to be involved in the Round One draw. Hosting the draw in a supermarket as fans go about their daily lives provides them with a great opportunity to engage with the competition and I can't wait to see who will be crowned Carabao Cup winners this season."

The 2018/19 Carabao Cup culminated in the showpiece final held at Wembley Stadium in February. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City battled with Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea in a tight contest, in which Raheem Sterling scored the decisive penalty to see City crowned winners for a second consecutive season.

A total of 70 EFL Clubs will feature in the Round One draw which will see teams drawn in Northern and Southern sections, as in 2018.

Matches are scheduled to take place week commencing 12 August.