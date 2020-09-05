E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Carabao Cup draw... When it is, how you can watch and who Ipswich Town could face

PUBLISHED: 23:30 05 September 2020

Paul Lambert said Ipswich Town played 'incredible football' in their 3-0 home win against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

Archant

Ipswich Town are in the hat for the Carabao Cup second round draw following today’s 3-0 home victory against fellow League One side Bristol Rovers at Portman Road.

When is the draw?

It will be televised live by Sky Sports straight after Sunday’s lunchtime tie between Brentford and Wycombe – so around 2pm.

Ipswich will be ball number 11.

Upon its conclusion, the third round draw will then take place. The way that will work is by each second round tie being given a number.

Biggest exits

Welsh clubs Swansea and Cardiff were dumped out by League Two sides Newport County and Northampton Town respectively. Peterborough also lost to fourth-tier opposition in the form of Cheltenham, while newly-promoted League One outfit Plymouth beat QPR.

Oh, and Norwich lost 3-1 at Luton.

Who can Town get in round two?

Joining the competition at this stage are the 13 Premier League clubs that are not competing in Europe this season – so that’s everyone bar Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal (who all join in round three).

The second draw will, once again, be south/north regionalised.

So Ipswich can draw any of the following 23 teams: Bournemouth, Brighton, Bristol City, Cambridge United, Charlton, Cheltenham, Coventry, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Gillingham, Leyton Orient, Luton, Millwall, Newport County, Northampton, Oxford United, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Reading, Southampton, Watford, West Ham or Brentford/Wycombe.

When are the games?

Round two is scheduled for September 15/16 – so that’s the midweek immediately after Town’s League One opener against Wigan at Portman Road and before a trip to Bristol Rovers.

Round three is scheduled for September 22/23 – after that trip to Bristol and before the visit of Rochdale.

Round four is scheduled for September 29/20 – after the game against Rochdale and before a trip to MK Dons.

The competition doesn’t then continue until December 22/23.

Carabao Cup draw... When it is, how you can watch and who Ipswich Town could face

