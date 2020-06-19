E-edition Read the EADT online edition
League Cup set for significant changes for next season

PUBLISHED: 13:12 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 19 June 2020

The Carabao Cup could be changed for next season. Picture: PA

The Carabao Cup could be changed for next season. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Next season’s League Cup looks set for change due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The competition usually begins in August but the current aim is for league seasons, and cups, to begin in September due to the fact Premier League and Championship clubs are set to be playing the remainder of the 2019/20 season until the end of July.

That start date is far from certain, though, with some League One and Two clubs already indicating they do not wish to begin play until significant crowds are allowed back into stadiums.

MORE: ‘We hope it’s a very different situation then’ - hopes for supporters’ return in September

However, should the League Cup begin in September, there are likely to be changes to the competition.

The Times are reporting the seven clubs competing in European competitions next season could drop out due to fixture clashes, while the prospect of them being allowed to field youth sides is also a possibility.

It’s said the EFL would look to secure compensation as part of a £250m rescue package from the Premier League if that were to be the case, while the prospect of cancelling the tournament completely in 2020/21 would affect clubs’ income.

Ipswich exited the tournament at the first hurdle last season, losing 3-1 at Champinship side Luton Town.

