Carl Marston’s Colchester United Player Ratings after 1-0 win at Cambridge

The view from the Cambridge United press box looking out towards the 1,119 Colchester United supporters who relished yesterday's 1-0 win at the Abbey. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Colchester United correspondent, Carl Marston, awards his Playing Ratings out of 10 following the U’s dramatic 1-0 win at Cambridge United, a victory achieved thanks to Kane Vincent-Young’s winner in the sixth and last minute of injury-time.

My post match video of #colu terrific last gasp 1-0 win at Cambridge pic.twitter.com/KmuDKddfm6 — Carl Marston (@Carl_Marston) March 30, 2019

Dillon Barnes 7

Not too busy but was very assured

Ryan Jackson 7

Sammie Szmodics, who was Carl Marston's man of the match at Cambridge. Picture: PAGEPIX Sammie Szmodics, who was Carl Marston's man of the match at Cambridge. Picture: PAGEPIX

A constant threat down right

Luke Prosser 7

A couple of good blocks

Frankie Kent 8

Dominant in both boxes

Kane Vincent-Young 8

Cracking shot for winning goal

Ben Stevenson 7

Tried to be positive all afternoon

Tom Lapslie 7

Gave his all despite lack of fitness

Courtney Senior 7

Glimpses of a return to form

Sammie Szmodics 8

Peppered the target, constant threat

Abo Eisa 7

A menace down the left wing

Luke Norris 7

Missed two great chances, but lively

CARL’S MAN OF THE MATCH – Sammie Szmodics