Carl Marston’s Colchester United Player Ratings after 1-0 win at Cambridge
PUBLISHED: 05:57 31 March 2019
Colchester United correspondent, Carl Marston, awards his Playing Ratings out of 10 following the U’s dramatic 1-0 win at Cambridge United, a victory achieved thanks to Kane Vincent-Young’s winner in the sixth and last minute of injury-time.
Dillon Barnes 7
Not too busy but was very assured
Ryan Jackson 7
Sammie Szmodics, who was Carl Marston's man of the match at Cambridge. Picture: PAGEPIX
A constant threat down right
Luke Prosser 7
A couple of good blocks
Frankie Kent 8
Dominant in both boxes
Kane Vincent-Young 8
Cracking shot for winning goal
Ben Stevenson 7
Tried to be positive all afternoon
Tom Lapslie 7
Gave his all despite lack of fitness
Courtney Senior 7
Glimpses of a return to form
Sammie Szmodics 8
Peppered the target, constant threat
Abo Eisa 7
A menace down the left wing
Luke Norris 7
Missed two great chances, but lively
CARL’S MAN OF THE MATCH – Sammie Szmodics