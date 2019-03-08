Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Carl Marston’s Colchester United Player Ratings after 1-0 win at Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 05:57 31 March 2019

The view from the Cambridge United press box looking out towards the 1,119 Colchester United supporters who relished yesterday's 1-0 win at the Abbey. Picture: CARL MARSTON

The view from the Cambridge United press box looking out towards the 1,119 Colchester United supporters who relished yesterday's 1-0 win at the Abbey. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Colchester United correspondent, Carl Marston, awards his Playing Ratings out of 10 following the U’s dramatic 1-0 win at Cambridge United, a victory achieved thanks to Kane Vincent-Young’s winner in the sixth and last minute of injury-time.

Dillon Barnes 7

Not too busy but was very assured

Ryan Jackson 7

Sammie Szmodics, who was Carl Marston's man of the match at Cambridge. Picture: PAGEPIXSammie Szmodics, who was Carl Marston's man of the match at Cambridge. Picture: PAGEPIX

A constant threat down right

Luke Prosser 7

A couple of good blocks

Frankie Kent 8

Dominant in both boxes

Kane Vincent-Young 8

Cracking shot for winning goal

- ‘I applaud our fans’ – McGreal

Ben Stevenson 7

Tried to be positive all afternoon

Tom Lapslie 7

Gave his all despite lack of fitness

Courtney Senior 7

Glimpses of a return to form

Sammie Szmodics 8

Peppered the target, constant threat

Abo Eisa 7

A menace down the left wing

Luke Norris 7

Missed two great chances, but lively

CARL’S MAN OF THE MATCH – Sammie Szmodics

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Lane closed on A14 after lorry collides with horsebox

The lorry collided with the horsebox, which had broken down in the road near Rougham Picture: NSRAPT

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Lane closed on A14 after lorry collides with horsebox

The lorry collided with the horsebox, which had broken down in the road near Rougham Picture: NSRAPT

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Carl Marston’s Colchester United Player Ratings after 1-0 win at Cambridge

The view from the Cambridge United press box looking out towards the 1,119 Colchester United supporters who relished yesterday's 1-0 win at the Abbey. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Suffolk man barred from Welsh town after online romance turned sinister

Simon Bourdon was kept at Norwich Prison after breaching his bail conditions Picture: BILL SMITH

Have we featured your Mother’s Day message?

Harry and Bailey Austin with their mum Jodie Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Boss Lambert remains fully committed to a future with Ipswich

Town manager Paul Lambert turns and waves at the North Stand fans, before leaving the pitch, following Ipswich Town's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk’s sausage dogs challenge world record with bumper beach walk

The Southwold Sausage Walk, founded by Laura Baggott, returned for the fifth time at midday on Saturday Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists