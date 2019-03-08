Video

Carl Marston's U's Player Ratings after 3-0 win at Lincoln

Sammie Szmodics celebrates scoring the first of his two first-half goals, to put the U's 2-0 up at Lincoln. Szmodics was Carl Marston's man of the match. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his U’s Player Ratings out of 10, following yesterday’s 3-0 win at champions Lincoln City, the U’s ultimately missing out on the play-offs by Newport County’s late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Morecambe.

Ethan Ross 7

A clean-sheet, but inexplicably picked up the ball from back pass

Ryan Jackson 8

Early booking failed to disrupt his game

Tom Eastman 8

Never put a foot wrong in heart of defence

Frankie Kent 8

Great goal-line clearance summed up his display

Brennan Dickenson 8

Neat finish for first goal, strong all afternoon

Tom Lapslie 8

Dug in and refused to budge an inch

Sam Saunders 8

Inspirational in middle of the park

Courtney Senior 8

Terrorised the Imps defence with his runs

Sammie Szmodics 9

Two goals, terrific performance

Mikael Mandron 8

Played his heart out, shooting let him down

Frank Nouble 8

So powerful up top

CARL MARSTON'S U's MAN OF THE MATCH - Sammie Szmodics