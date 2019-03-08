Carl Marston's U's Player Ratings after 3-0 win at Lincoln
PUBLISHED: 05:56 05 May 2019
Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738
Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his U’s Player Ratings out of 10, following yesterday’s 3-0 win at champions Lincoln City, the U’s ultimately missing out on the play-offs by Newport County’s late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Morecambe.
Ethan Ross 7
A clean-sheet, but inexplicably picked up the ball from back pass
Ryan Jackson 8
Early booking failed to disrupt his game
Tom Eastman 8
Never put a foot wrong in heart of defence
Frankie Kent 8
Great goal-line clearance summed up his display
Brennan Dickenson 8
Neat finish for first goal, strong all afternoon
Tom Lapslie 8
Dug in and refused to budge an inch
Sam Saunders 8
Inspirational in middle of the park
Courtney Senior 8
Terrorised the Imps defence with his runs
Sammie Szmodics 9
Two goals, terrific performance
Mikael Mandron 8
Played his heart out, shooting let him down
Frank Nouble 8
So powerful up top
CARL MARSTON'S U's MAN OF THE MATCH - Sammie Szmodics