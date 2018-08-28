Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after Cup defeat at Accrington
PUBLISHED: 06:00 11 November 2018
2018 Colchester United Football Club
Colchester United writer Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after yesterday’s 1-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.
Rene Gilmartin 7
Hobbled off with leg injury
Ryan Jackson 6
Could not get forward too much
Tom Eastman -
Suffered head injury very early on
Frankie Kent 7
Unruffled display in defence
Kane Vincent-Young 6
Stuck to his task
Tom Lapslie 8
Gritty performance
Harry Pell 8
Popped up all over the pitch
Courtney Senior 6
Bright start, but then faded
Sammie Szmodics 7
Had his chances to score
Brennan Dickenson 5
Struggling to discover his old form
Frank Nouble 6
Missed early one-on-one chance
SUBS:
Luke Prosser (on after 3 mins) 6
Gave away ball for winning goal
Dillon Barnes (on after 29 mins) 8
Good saves in second half
Mikael Mandron (on after 77 mins) -
CARL’S MAN OF THE MATCH - Tom Lapslie