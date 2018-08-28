Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer
Video

Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after Cup defeat at Accrington

PUBLISHED: 06:00 11 November 2018

Sammie Szmodics looks to get past Accrington defender Michael Ihiekwe during yesterday's FA Cup first round defeat at the Crown Ground. The U's lost 1-0. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

Sammie Szmodics looks to get past Accrington defender Michael Ihiekwe during yesterday's FA Cup first round defeat at the Crown Ground. The U's lost 1-0. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

2018 Colchester United Football Club

Colchester United writer Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after yesterday’s 1-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

Rene Gilmartin 7

Hobbled off with leg injury

Ryan Jackson 6

Could not get forward too much

Tom Eastman -

Suffered head injury very early on

Frankie Kent 7

Unruffled display in defence

Kane Vincent-Young 6

Stuck to his task

Tom Lapslie 8

Gritty performance

- McGreal’s reaction to injuries and defeat at Accrington

Harry Pell 8

Popped up all over the pitch

Courtney Senior 6

Bright start, but then faded

Sammie Szmodics 7

Had his chances to score

Brennan Dickenson 5

Struggling to discover his old form

Frank Nouble 6

Missed early one-on-one chance

SUBS:

Luke Prosser (on after 3 mins) 6

Gave away ball for winning goal

Dillon Barnes (on after 29 mins) 8

Good saves in second half

Mikael Mandron (on after 77 mins) -

CARL’S MAN OF THE MATCH - Tom Lapslie

Topic Tags:

Opinion ANDY WARREN: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

06:00 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren hands out his player ratings following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading.

‘My God, we were fantastic’ – Lambert convinced wins will come after 2-2 draw at Reading

Yesterday, 18:56 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert hailed his side’s first half display in this afternoon’s 2-2 draw at Reading and insists the wins will come to lift the Blues out of the Championship relegation zone.

Video Watch Stuart Watson and Andy Warren debate the positives and negatives from Town’s draw at Reading

Yesterday, 18:55 Andy Warren
Stuart Watson and Andy Warren reflect on Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw at Reading. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town were held to a 2-2 draw at Reading this afternoon as Yakou Meite scored a late equaliser for the hosts.

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading

Yesterday, 17:05 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 at Reading in a Championship clash this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives outlines the key talking points.

Reading 2-2 Ipswich Town: Blues made to pay for not taking their chances as Reading fight back to draw

Yesterday, 16:57 Andy Warren
Freddie Sears slots home Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town let a lead slip against a relegation rival for the second week in a row as they were held 2-2 by Reading.

Matchday Recap: Blues have to settle for a draw in vital Reading clash

Yesterday, 12:00 Andy Warren
Freddie Sears shoots through a crowd of bodies at Reading during the second half Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with Reading at the Madejski Stadium in a dramatic game this afternoon.

‘This is just my way’ – Lambert insists contrasts with Hurst are not conscious

Yesterday, 10:00 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert was an animated figure on the touchline for his first game in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert insists he has not consciously set about trying to do the opposite of predecessor Paul Hurst.

Video Match preview: Reading v Ipswich Town – All you need to know

Yesterday, 06:00
Jordan Roberts is set to lead the line again for Ipswich Town today. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town take on fellow Championship strugglers Reading at the Madejski Stadium this afetrnoon (3pm). STUART WATSON previews the action.

Nostalgia Reading v Ipswich nostalgia: Town beat Reading for their first away win in ten months

Yesterday, 09:00 Ross Halls
Alex Mathie celebrates his goal as Town beat Reading 4-1 at Elm Park in 1995

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to October 28, 1995, when Town beat Reading 4-1 at the Elm Park to secure their first away win in ten months.

Lambert’s side to be backed by 2,000-strong Blue Army for crunch Reading clash

Fri, 17:00 Andy Warren
Town fans at The Den for the match against Millwall Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town will once again be cheered on by an away support of 2,000 when they take on Reading tomorrow.

Most read

Three men arrested following reported brawl outside Ipswich pub

Three men were taken into custody following an incident outside the Dove Street Inn Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘My God, we were fantastic’ – Lambert convinced wins will come after 2-2 draw at Reading

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading

Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Dairy firm fined £32,000 after yoghurt machine part crushed worker’s toe

Chelmsford Magistrates' Court Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Opinion ANDY WARREN: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24