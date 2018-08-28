Video

Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after Cup defeat at Accrington

Sammie Szmodics looks to get past Accrington defender Michael Ihiekwe during yesterday's FA Cup first round defeat at the Crown Ground. The U's lost 1-0. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL 2018 Colchester United Football Club

Colchester United writer Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after yesterday’s 1-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

Rene Gilmartin 7

Hobbled off with leg injury

Ryan Jackson 6

Could not get forward too much

Tom Eastman -

Suffered head injury very early on

Frankie Kent 7

Unruffled display in defence

Kane Vincent-Young 6

Stuck to his task

Tom Lapslie 8

Gritty performance

Harry Pell 8

Popped up all over the pitch

Courtney Senior 6

Bright start, but then faded

Sammie Szmodics 7

Had his chances to score

Brennan Dickenson 5

Struggling to discover his old form

Frank Nouble 6

Missed early one-on-one chance

SUBS:

Luke Prosser (on after 3 mins) 6

Gave away ball for winning goal

Dillon Barnes (on after 29 mins) 8

Good saves in second half

Mikael Mandron (on after 77 mins) -

CARL’S MAN OF THE MATCH - Tom Lapslie