Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after 4-0 win at Northampton
PUBLISHED: 06:00 03 February 2019
Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his marks out of 10 for the U’s Player Ratings after their fantastic 4-0 win at Northampton Town yesterday. The goals were scored by Frank Nouble, Abo Eisa, Kane Vincent-Young and Sammie Szmodics.
Rene Gilmartin 8
Three fine saves, impressive display
Ryan Jackson 7
Bossed the flank, cool and calm
Frankie Kent 7
Caught out once or twice
Luke Prosser 7
Skipper masterminded clean-sheet
Kane Vincent Young 8
Goal capped mature performance
Ben Stevenson 8
Excellent on the ball, big signing
Harry Pell 7
Assist for opener, missed penalty
Courtney Senior 7
Mesmerised home defence at times
Sammie Szmodics 9
A goal, an assist, and superb overall
Frank Nouble 8
Good finish, strong and powerful
Mikael Mandron 6
Hampered by sore hamstring
Also: Abo Eisa (46th min sub) made a big impact 8
CARL’S MAN OF THE MATCH - SAMMIE SZMODICS