Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after 4-0 win at Northampton

Abo Eisa scores Colchester United's second goal in their 4-0 win at Northampton. It was Eisa's U's debut. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL 2019 Colchester United Football Club

Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his marks out of 10 for the U’s Player Ratings after their fantastic 4-0 win at Northampton Town yesterday. The goals were scored by Frank Nouble, Abo Eisa, Kane Vincent-Young and Sammie Szmodics.

Here's my post-match video, 60 seconds after final whistle. Not every day I report on a #colu 4-0 away win!! pic.twitter.com/UokjUPct1U — Carl Marston (@Carl_Marston) February 2, 2019

Rene Gilmartin 8

Three fine saves, impressive display

Ryan Jackson 7

Bossed the flank, cool and calm

Frankie Kent 7

Caught out once or twice

Luke Prosser 7

Skipper masterminded clean-sheet

Kane Vincent Young 8

Goal capped mature performance

Ben Stevenson 8

Excellent on the ball, big signing

Harry Pell 7

Assist for opener, missed penalty

Courtney Senior 7

Mesmerised home defence at times

Sammie Szmodics 9

A goal, an assist, and superb overall

Frank Nouble 8

Good finish, strong and powerful

Mikael Mandron 6

Hampered by sore hamstring

Also: Abo Eisa (46th min sub) made a big impact 8

CARL’S MAN OF THE MATCH - SAMMIE SZMODICS