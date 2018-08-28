Sunshine and Showers

Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after 4-0 win at Northampton

PUBLISHED: 06:00 03 February 2019

Abo Eisa scores Colchester United's second goal in their 4-0 win at Northampton. It was Eisa's U's debut. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

2019 Colchester United Football Club

Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his marks out of 10 for the U’s Player Ratings after their fantastic 4-0 win at Northampton Town yesterday. The goals were scored by Frank Nouble, Abo Eisa, Kane Vincent-Young and Sammie Szmodics.

Rene Gilmartin 8

Three fine saves, impressive display

Ryan Jackson 7

Bossed the flank, cool and calm

Frankie Kent 7

Caught out once or twice

-’It was a terrific performance’ – McGreal

Luke Prosser 7

Skipper masterminded clean-sheet

Kane Vincent Young 8

Goal capped mature performance

Ben Stevenson 8

Excellent on the ball, big signing

Harry Pell 7

Assist for opener, missed penalty

Courtney Senior 7

Mesmerised home defence at times

- Northampton Town Colchester United 4 - match report

Sammie Szmodics 9

A goal, an assist, and superb overall

Frank Nouble 8

Good finish, strong and powerful

Mikael Mandron 6

Hampered by sore hamstring

Also: Abo Eisa (46th min sub) made a big impact 8

CARL’S MAN OF THE MATCH - SAMMIE SZMODICS

Topic Tags:

Sunday Snap: Salvaging a positive, Quaner frustrations and a moment to warm the cockles

Lucas Joao (partly hidden) scores the only goal of the match for Sheffield Wednesday, in their 1-0 win over the Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Armed forces groups in Bury St Edmunds set for Tesco cash boost

Scotty's Little Soldiers, in Bury St Edmunds, is one of the armed forces groups selected to receive a Tesco Bags of Help grant Picture: PAUL TIBBS

Betty from Hadleigh celebrates her 100th with surprise tea party

Betty Carpenter, from Hadleigh, celebrates her 100th birthday Picture: TESCO

A14 eastbound near Copdock reopens following multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the A14 eastbound between Copdock and Wherstead Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
