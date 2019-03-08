Video

Carl Marston's U's Player Ratings after 2-0 win over MK Dons

Sammie Szmodics at full stretch to win the ball during yesterday's 2-0 win over MK Dons. Szmodics was Carl Marston's Man of the Match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United correspondent, Carl Marston, awards his U’s Player Ratings (out of 10) following yesterday’s 2-0 home win over MK Dons, when goals from Sammie Szmodics (2 mins) and Frankie Kent (48) ensured a precious victory in their play-off bid.

Sammie Szmodics (No. 10) celebrates with Sam Saunders and Abo Eisa after giving the U's an early lead, against MK Dons. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Sammie Szmodics (No. 10) celebrates with Sam Saunders and Abo Eisa after giving the U's an early lead, against MK Dons. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ethan Ross 8

Dealt well with crosses on full debut

Ryan Jackson 8

My post match video of #colu 2-0 win over MK Dons. I look a bit dopey! pic.twitter.com/eYbPx4hszS — Carl Marston (@Carl_Marston) April 27, 2019

So competitive, never gave an inch

Tom Eastman 8

Centre-half was a rock at the back

Frankie Kent 8

Goal capped a superb performance

Brennan Dickenson 8

Left-back was back to his very best

Tom Lapslie 7

As tenacious as always, a battler

Sam Saunders 9

Veteran bossed the middle of park

Courtney Senior 8

Blistering pace, should have scored

Sammie Szmodics 9

His goal set the tone, so dynamic

Abo Eisa 7

Combined well with Dickenson

Frank Nouble 8

All that was lacking was a goal

CARL'S MAN OF THE MATCH - Sammie Szmodics