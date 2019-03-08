Video
Carl Marston's U's Player Ratings after 2-0 win over MK Dons
PUBLISHED: 06:00 28 April 2019
© Copyright Stephen Waller
Colchester United correspondent, Carl Marston, awards his U’s Player Ratings (out of 10) following yesterday’s 2-0 home win over MK Dons, when goals from Sammie Szmodics (2 mins) and Frankie Kent (48) ensured a precious victory in their play-off bid.
Sammie Szmodics (No. 10) celebrates with Sam Saunders and Abo Eisa after giving the U's an early lead, against MK Dons. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Ethan Ross 8
Dealt well with crosses on full debut
Ryan Jackson 8
So competitive, never gave an inch
Tom Eastman 8
Centre-half was a rock at the back
Frankie Kent 8
Goal capped a superb performance
Brennan Dickenson 8
Left-back was back to his very best
Tom Lapslie 7
As tenacious as always, a battler
Sam Saunders 9
Veteran bossed the middle of park
Courtney Senior 8
Blistering pace, should have scored
Sammie Szmodics 9
His goal set the tone, so dynamic
Abo Eisa 7
Combined well with Dickenson
Frank Nouble 8
All that was lacking was a goal
CARL'S MAN OF THE MATCH - Sammie Szmodics