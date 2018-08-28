Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after 3-0 win over Cheltenham
PUBLISHED: 06:00 10 February 2019
© Copyright Stephen Waller
Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his U’s Player Ratings following yesterday’s terrific 3-0 home win over Cheltenham Town, which was achieved via goals from Kane Vincent-Young, Frank Nouble and Abo Eisa.
Rene Gilmartin 7
Never had a serious save to make
Ryan Jackson 7
Strong in defence and attack
Frankie Kent 7
Imperious at the back
Luke Prosser 8
Skipper never put a foot wrong
Kane Vincent-Young 9
Terrific goal capped dazzling display
Ben Stevenson 8
Made a big impact since his arrival
Harry Pell -
Suffered early hamstring injury
Courtney Senior 8
Teased Robins defence, set up third
Sammie Szmodics 7
Always a dangerous attacking outlet
Abo Eisa 8
Marked full debut with a goal
Frank Nouble 8
Wonder strike for U’s second goal
EARLY SUB: Tom Lapslie 7
On for Pell and did well until he too was injured
CARL’S MAN OF THE MATCH - Kane Vincent-Young (but there were several candidates)