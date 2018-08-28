Video

Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after 3-0 win over Cheltenham

Frank Nouble watches as his ferocious shot on 43 minutes evades the outstretched hand of Cheltenham Town keeper Scott Flinders to give the U's a two-goal lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his U’s Player Ratings following yesterday’s terrific 3-0 home win over Cheltenham Town, which was achieved via goals from Kane Vincent-Young, Frank Nouble and Abo Eisa.

Kane Vincent-Young wheels away, following his first-half goal against Cheltenham. He was Carl Marston's man of the match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Kane Vincent-Young wheels away, following his first-half goal against Cheltenham. He was Carl Marston's man of the match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Rene Gilmartin 7

Never had a serious save to make

Ryan Jackson 7

Strong in defence and attack

Frankie Kent 7

Imperious at the back

Luke Prosser 8

Skipper never put a foot wrong

Kane Vincent-Young 9

Terrific goal capped dazzling display

Ben Stevenson 8

Made a big impact since his arrival

Harry Pell -

Suffered early hamstring injury

Courtney Senior 8

Teased Robins defence, set up third

Sammie Szmodics 7

Always a dangerous attacking outlet

Abo Eisa 8

Marked full debut with a goal

Frank Nouble 8

Wonder strike for U’s second goal

EARLY SUB: Tom Lapslie 7

On for Pell and did well until he too was injured

CARL’S MAN OF THE MATCH - Kane Vincent-Young (but there were several candidates)