Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Video

Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after 3-0 win over Cheltenham

PUBLISHED: 06:00 10 February 2019

Frank Nouble watches as his ferocious shot on 43 minutes evades the outstretched hand of Cheltenham Town keeper Scott Flinders to give the U's a two-goal lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Frank Nouble watches as his ferocious shot on 43 minutes evades the outstretched hand of Cheltenham Town keeper Scott Flinders to give the U's a two-goal lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his U’s Player Ratings following yesterday’s terrific 3-0 home win over Cheltenham Town, which was achieved via goals from Kane Vincent-Young, Frank Nouble and Abo Eisa.

Kane Vincent-Young wheels away, following his first-half goal against Cheltenham. He was Carl Marston's man of the match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMKane Vincent-Young wheels away, following his first-half goal against Cheltenham. He was Carl Marston's man of the match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Rene Gilmartin 7

Never had a serious save to make

Ryan Jackson 7

Strong in defence and attack

Frankie Kent 7

Imperious at the back

Luke Prosser 8

Skipper never put a foot wrong

Kane Vincent-Young 9

Terrific goal capped dazzling display

- John McGreal’s reaction to his side’s 3-0 and the quality of the goals

Ben Stevenson 8

Made a big impact since his arrival

Harry Pell -

Suffered early hamstring injury

Courtney Senior 8

Teased Robins defence, set up third

Sammie Szmodics 7

Always a dangerous attacking outlet

- Match report of Colchester United 3 Cheltenham Town 0

Abo Eisa 8

Marked full debut with a goal

Frank Nouble 8

Wonder strike for U’s second goal

EARLY SUB: Tom Lapslie 7

On for Pell and did well until he too was injured

CARL’S MAN OF THE MATCH - Kane Vincent-Young (but there were several candidates)

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Leiston family beg missing Leon Clark to return home

Leon Clark has been missing from Leiston since Monday February 4. Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Body found after Leiston fire identified as missing man Leon Clark

Leon Clark, aged 20. of Leiston, was reported missing on Thursday by his distraught family Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Most Read

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

A police cordon has been set-up in Anglia Square. Pic: Ian Burt.

Prince Philip surrenders driving licence after Sandringham crash

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

Work needs to be done on one of the bridges at Postwick. Picture: Mike Page

Chicken factory fined more than £275,000 after two employees lose fingers in machinery

2 Sisters Food Group Ltd has been fined more than £275,000 after two employees lost fingers. Photo: Steve Parsons.

Friends ‘run for their lives’ after man points gun at them near Anglia Square

The group were near Anglia Square in Norwich when the man pulled out what seemed to be a gun. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after 3-0 win over Cheltenham

Frank Nouble watches as his ferocious shot on 43 minutes evades the outstretched hand of Cheltenham Town keeper Scott Flinders to give the U's a two-goal lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘I’m just going to go for it’ – Lambert’s game plan for the East Anglian derby

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers celebrates his late goal at Norwich City last season. Photo: Pagepix

Firearm offences halve – five times more knives than guns used in crime

Destroyed firearms, seized during Operation Cannington, the biggest hoard of illegal weapons ever uncovered in the UK, at Wyverstone in 2014 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Family talk of the distress of losing their home in fire

As well as dowsing the flames, firefighters are removing the thatch Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists