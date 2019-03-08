Heavy Showers

Carl Marston's U's Player Ratings after 3-0 win over Newport

PUBLISHED: 06:00 10 March 2019

Tom Eastman is outnumbered as he attempts to get his head to the ball, in this first-half battle. Eastman impressed on his return to the starting line-up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Tom Eastman is outnumbered as he attempts to get his head to the ball, in this first-half battle. Eastman impressed on his return to the starting line-up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his U’s Player ratings after yesterday’s terrific 3-0 home win over Newport County.

Rene Gilmartin 7

Very few saves to make

Ryan Jackson 8

An assist for opening goal

Tom Eastman 8

So impressive on return to team

Frankie Kent 8

Cool and unruffled, mature display

Kane Vincent-Young 7

Close to a goal in second half

- Reaction of managers after U’s 3-0 win

Ben Stevenson 8

Never wasted a pass

Frank Nouble 8

Wonder strike against former club

Sammie Szmodics 8

Bagged 12th goal of season

Mikael Mandron 8

Influential in new midfield role

Courtney Senior 9

Class act, terrorised defenders

Luke Norris 7

Welcome return to starting line-up

CARL’S MAN OF THE MATCH – Courtney Senior

