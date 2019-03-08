Video

Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after 3-0 win over Newport

Tom Eastman is outnumbered as he attempts to get his head to the ball, in this first-half battle. Eastman impressed on his return to the starting line-up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his U’s Player ratings after yesterday’s terrific 3-0 home win over Newport County.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

My post match video after #colu 3-0 win over Newport pic.twitter.com/8ULzXhUNwV — Carl Marston (@Carl_Marston) March 9, 2019

Rene Gilmartin 7

Very few saves to make

Ryan Jackson 8

An assist for opening goal

Tom Eastman 8

So impressive on return to team

Frankie Kent 8

Cool and unruffled, mature display

Kane Vincent-Young 7

Close to a goal in second half

- Reaction of managers after U’s 3-0 win

Ben Stevenson 8

Never wasted a pass

Frank Nouble 8

Wonder strike against former club

Sammie Szmodics 8

Bagged 12th goal of season

Mikael Mandron 8

Influential in new midfield role

Courtney Senior 9

Class act, terrorised defenders

Luke Norris 7

Welcome return to starting line-up

CARL’S MAN OF THE MATCH – Courtney Senior