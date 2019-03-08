Video
Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after 3-0 win over Newport
PUBLISHED: 06:00 10 March 2019
© Copyright Stephen Waller
Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his U’s Player ratings after yesterday’s terrific 3-0 home win over Newport County.
Rene Gilmartin 7
Very few saves to make
Ryan Jackson 8
An assist for opening goal
Tom Eastman 8
So impressive on return to team
Frankie Kent 8
Cool and unruffled, mature display
Kane Vincent-Young 7
Close to a goal in second half
Ben Stevenson 8
Never wasted a pass
Frank Nouble 8
Wonder strike against former club
Sammie Szmodics 8
Bagged 12th goal of season
Mikael Mandron 8
Influential in new midfield role
Courtney Senior 9
Class act, terrorised defenders
Luke Norris 7
Welcome return to starting line-up
CARL’S MAN OF THE MATCH – Courtney Senior