Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings
PUBLISHED: 06:00 04 November 2018
Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his U’s Player Ratings (out of 10) following yesterday’s 1-0 home win over Swindon Town. Sammie Szmodics scored the winner in first-half stoppage time.
Rene Gilmartin 8
Great save to deny Smith
Ryan Jackson 7
Eager to attack and deliver crosses
Luke Prosser 8
Superb at back despite early booking
Frankie Kent 7
A few errors early on
Kane Vincent-Young 7
Relished battle with McGlashan
Tom Lapslie 8
So many tackles and blocks
Harry Pell 8
Dominant in midfield, good shots
Courtney Senior 6
Quieter than previous outing
Sammie Szmodics 8
Goal capped energetic performance
Frank Nouble 8
Pace, power, strength and skill
Luke Norris 6
Stretchered off injured
CARL’S MAN OF THE MATCH – Sammie Szmodics