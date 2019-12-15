Woodpeckers up to sixth after deserved win over Pedlars

Nathan Read puts Woodbridge Town 1-0 up with a fine solo goal. Picture: PAUL LEECH Paul Leech

Woodbridge Town 3 Swaffham Town 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom Haste scores his first senior goal to double Woodbridge Town's lead, during the 3-1 win over Swaffham. Picture: PAUL LEECH Tom Haste scores his first senior goal to double Woodbridge Town's lead, during the 3-1 win over Swaffham. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Impressive Woodbridge Town are sixth in the league table after this deserved home win over Swaffham on Saturday.

Nathan Read, Carlos Edwards and Tom Haste were all on target, Haste with his first senior goal for the Woodpeckers, to defeat a very hard-working young away side.

George Bowman's free kick after four minutes was met by Aaron Churchyard, but his effort went over the bar.

Ryan Keeble's cross on 10 minutes found Edwards, but his shot missed the target.

Ellis Murrell in action during his man-of-the-match performance for Woodbridge Town, against Swaffham. Picture: PAUL LEECH Ellis Murrell in action during his man-of-the-match performance for Woodbridge Town, against Swaffham. Picture: PAUL LEECH

However, Read opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a superb goal. After beating three defenders, Read's shot from an acute angle beat away keeper Tommy Rix for a fine opening goal.

Keeble's shot went wide of the post after 19 minutes, while at the other end efforts by Emre Vaston and Ryan Pearson on 24 and 31 minutes respectively tested home keeper Alfie Stronge.

Swaffham defender Tommy Hunt's header was ruled out for offside a minute later, as the Woodpeckers had to soak up some pressure.

You may also want to watch:

However, the home side doubled their lead after 37 minutes when, from Keeble's accurate pass, Haste's excellent curling shot beat Rix for a 2-0 scoreline at the break.

Vaston's curling free-kick was well held by home keeper Stronge, just before the hour mark, and Ellis Murrell's curling shot went wide of the post on 65 minutes.

The away side pulled a goal back after what appeared to be a harsh penalty decision on the edge of the area.

Pearson stepped up to send Stronge the wrong way with the spot kick, so halving the deficit with 23 minutes still to play.

Pearson's shot was blocked for a corner after 79 minutes, while for the Woodpeckers, Edwards' lob went wide of the post following Jake Rudge's pass.

In the last minute, loan signing Harvey Sayer's accurate pass was met by Edwards, and he left skipper and keeper Rix with no chance as the ball nestled in the bottom corner of the net to make it 3-1 and so seal all three points for the Suffolk club.

WOODBRIDGE: Stronge, Rea, Murrell, Churchyard (sub Rudge, 63), Bowman, Scopes, Read, Edwards, Trotter, Haste (sub Garnham, 63), Keeble (sub Sayer, 81). Unused subs: Hammond, Sinclair.

Attendance: 126