Edwards to play for Bury again, at Sudbury, in big local derby

Cemel Ramadan applauds the Bury Town home fans after Saturday's 2-1 win over Dereham. Ramadan scored an injury-time winner from the penalty spot. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Archant

Injury-plagued Bury Town, in the thick of the play-off race, face a tough test away at West Suffolk rivals AFC Sudbury this evening.

Carlos Edwards is denied by Dereham keeper Elliott Pride during Bury Town's 2-1 win on Saturday. Edwards is set to start again, at AFC Sudbury tonight. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Carlos Edwards is denied by Dereham keeper Elliott Pride during Bury Town's 2-1 win on Saturday. Edwards is set to start again, at AFC Sudbury tonight. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

While fourth-placed Bury were holding their nerve to record a last gasp 2-1 home win over Dereham Town, in a Ram Meadow thriller on Saturday, AFC Sudbury were left frustrated by the postponement of their match at Basildon United.

At least the lack of a weekend game should mean that AFC Sudbury will be fresh, going into tonight's game, buoyed by their last outing, a 1-0 home win over Brentwood Town the previous weekend.

Bury are 17 points clear of tonight's hosts - though Sudbury have four games in hand - but they have injuries galore.

Keeper Daniel Barden and midfielder Ryan Jolland were the latest casualties, both injured in the first half against Dereham, to join the likes of Jake Chambers-Shaw, Ryan Horne, Ollie Fenn and Taylor Hastings on the sidelines.

However, former Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards made his Bury debut on Saturday, having signed on a dual registration, and he should start again this evening because Woodbridge Town again have no game - he is player-manager of the Woodpeckers.

Edwards said: "Woodbridge have no game, so I am available again. I do a bit of coaching at Sudbury as well, so it will be good to play there.

" I've played on 3G pitches before, obviously, but it's different when playing a competitive game," added Edwards.

Bury boss Chenery said: "We had some extremely young players in midfield (on Saturday), with Carlos. But if we can keep these boys together, for the next season or two, then we are going to be some side, because we are growing something here.

"Saturday was our most important win of the season, and I'm very proud to be a manager of these players.

"With Carlos (Edwards), who is a friend of mine also, I felt we just needed some experience and an old head on the pitch to talk the youngsters through it.

"He was great, coming into a team not knowing anyone. He's a great addition for us, and is a wonderful character."

Young George Bugg will replace the injured Barden in goal. Barden's knee was badly swollen after Saturday's impact injury.

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley said: "I have to say I always look forward to a local derby, and God knows over the years I have been involved in a lot.

"This one is really going to be a lively one as the away game against the Blues was lost despite us putting in a decent performance for the first 60 minutes.

"Saying that, Bury were impressive in the last half-hour of that game and won the match well.

"Ben Chenery's hard work over recent seasons is bearing fruit and his team are having a fine season.

"Ben is one of the good guys who I really like and it is clear that Alan Lee's influence is also bearing fruit. I hope they finish the season as they've started it, but that would be after tonight's game.

"We know they carry a real threat on the counter-attack.

"But I feel will we play a part in what will be a great Suffolk non-league night," added Morsley.