Reality TV show featuring former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer plunged into chaos as celebs quit

Ipswich Town product Kieron Dyer is set to appear on SAS: Who Dares Wins Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A reality TV series, featuring former Ipswich Town star, Kieron Dyer, has been plunged into chaos just days after filming started.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, is a gruelling competition which sees celebrities take on a number of physical and mental challenges.

But while Dyer, 41, who also appeared in the reality TV show, ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’, back in 2015, is not mentioned as having quit the show, three other celebrities apparently have.

Jake Quickenden and Vicky Pattison have both left the filming with Ulrika Jonsson also walking away after finding it ‘too gruelling’

A TV insider told the Irish Mirror: “SAS is notoriously the hardest show on telly and it pushes the celebs to their limits.

“Ulrika was so keen but not long after it started she quit with a back issue. Jake Quickenden was flown from Scotland to London after a serious injury.”

The insider continued: “Vicky also handed in the towel not long in. On the same day she left, it turned into chaos as Jake pulled up in agony. It’s believed he could have torn a bicep.

Other contestants who have signed up to take the challenge on the Channel 4 show, as well as Dyer, include Loose Women’s Saira Khan, 50, rower James Cracknell, 48, and singer Alexandra Burke, 32.