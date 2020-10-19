E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Reality TV show featuring former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer plunged into chaos as celebs quit

PUBLISHED: 15:56 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 19 October 2020

Ipswich Town product Kieron Dyer is set to appear on SAS: Who Dares Wins Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town product Kieron Dyer is set to appear on SAS: Who Dares Wins Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A reality TV series, featuring former Ipswich Town star, Kieron Dyer, has been plunged into chaos just days after filming started.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, is a gruelling competition which sees celebrities take on a number of physical and mental challenges.

But while Dyer, 41, who also appeared in the reality TV show, ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’, back in 2015, is not mentioned as having quit the show, three other celebrities apparently have.

You may also want to watch:

Jake Quickenden and Vicky Pattison have both left the filming with Ulrika Jonsson also walking away after finding it ‘too gruelling’

A TV insider told the Irish Mirror: “SAS is notoriously the hardest show on telly and it pushes the celebs to their limits.

“Ulrika was so keen but not long after it started she quit with a back issue. Jake Quickenden was flown from Scotland to London after a serious injury.”

The insider continued: “Vicky also handed in the towel not long in. On the same day she left, it turned into chaos as Jake pulled up in agony. It’s believed he could have torn a bicep.

Other contestants who have signed up to take the challenge on the Channel 4 show, as well as Dyer, include Loose Women’s Saira Khan, 50, rower James Cracknell, 48, and singer Alexandra Burke, 32.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lambert voices lockdown fears as Ipswich Town await coronavirus results ahead of Doncaster trip

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson was sent for a Covid-19 test after showing symptoms last Friday. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Gun dealer and son denied bail on illegal firearms charges

An officer outside the property in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT

‘Terrible it’s come to this’: Popular pub and takeaway closes for good due to Covid-19 crisis

The Manor House, Wortham, which is closing due to Covid-19. Picture: Google Street View

Reality TV show featuring former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer plunged into chaos as celebs quit

Ipswich Town product Kieron Dyer is set to appear on SAS: Who Dares Wins Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight Prezzo restaurants reopen – with another reopening soon

Prezzo in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, has already reopened for bookings. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN