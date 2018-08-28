Ramadan back in the fold as Bury Town look to double the Dockers

Cemal Ramadan, back at Bury Town and looking to get among the goals at Tilbury this weekend. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Bury Town will be looking to register a quickfire double, over struggling Tilbury, in East London this afternoon to climb back up towards the Bostik League North play-off zone.

And the Blues should certainly benefit from the return of their former prolific goalscorer, Cemal Ramadan, both today and looking towards the rest of the season.

Front-runner Ramadan left Leiston to re-join Bury earlier this week, and it will be home-from-home for the 21-year-old, who was the top scorer at Ram Meadow last term.

“We beat Tilbury at home (3-0, only two weeks ago), but this weekend will present a whole different set of problems for us,” explained manager Ben Chenery.

“We will need to adjust accordingly, and particularly show the resilience needed early on at what is a difficult place to get a result. We have lost our last couple of matches, but against Maldon & Tiptree (4-1 home defeat) it was a very tight first half. They just scored at the right times.

Jake Chambers-Shaw opens the scoring for Bury, in the 3-0 home win over Tilbury from a fortnight ago. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Jake Chambers-Shaw opens the scoring for Bury, in the 3-0 home win over Tilbury from a fortnight ago. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

“Against Aveley (2-1 home defeat), again we suffered from having no one to score the goals, which is why the return of Cemal (Ramadan) should hopefully be the missing piece in our jigsaw.

“It’s a big boost for the club to see Cemal back.

“He could have signed for several other clubs, but he chose us, having enjoyed his time with us the first time around.

“We had needed to sign a goalcsorer, but the important thing was not to panic and to make sure that we waited to get the right player in, which is what we have done,” added Chenery.

Bury are eighth in the Bostik North table, only three points off the top five. Before the back-to-back home defeats to top-five sides Maldon & Tiptree and Aveley, the West Suffolk club had won two on the bounce, both 3-0 against Mildenhall and Tilbury.

Out-of-sorts Tilbury, managed by former Colchester United left-back Joe Keith, are down in 18th spot with just one win in their first 11 league fixtures. The Dockers are actually on a terrible run of no wins in eight, with six defeats and two draws. Their one league win came at Barking (1-0) at the end of September.

However, Keith has boosted his squad with two new signings this week, striker George Sykes arriving from Maldon & Tiptree, and defender Darren Phillips from Basildon United.