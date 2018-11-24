Rain

‘I’m very confident’ – Chambers shares Lambert’s belief that Town will beat the drop

PUBLISHED: 09:00 26 November 2018

Luke Chambers speaks to his Ipswich Town team-mates in the pre-match huddle. Photo: Steve Waller

Luke Chambers speaks to his Ipswich Town team-mates in the pre-match huddle. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers shares manager Paul Lambert’s confidence that the Blues will beat the drop.

Town lost 2-1 to high-flying West Brom at a rocking Portman Road on Friday, but came close to snatching a point when Jack Lankester’s free-kick attempt shaved the outside of the post during a grandstand finish.

It leaves them still bottom and now six points adrift of Championship safety heading into Wednesday night’s visit of an out-of-form Bristol City side.

MORE: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: I believe that we will win, I believe that we will win...

The relentlessly positive Lambert, who has galvanised players and fans alike since his arrival a month ago, has insisted that ‘sometimes the table does lie’ and that ‘I honestly believe we’re going to be fine’.

Chambers concurs, saying: “I’m very confident. Before the manager came in I couldn’t say that I was but I feel he’s transformed the club in the space of three weeks.

MORE: Fuller Flavour: An emotional night which made me so proud of my club

“I honestly think we’ll be fine. It’s easy to stand here and say that but I think we could easily be here after the Preston (1-1 at home) and Reading (2-2 away) games with four more points than we have.

“West Brom showed their quality on the break. I think they’ve lost one player from their Premier League squad and that shows you the differences between the top and bottom of the league.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

“There’s not much in it and if we’d just taken some of those chances it could have been different.”

Reflecting further on the game, the Blues skipper said: “We had our spells and came out and played a lot better in the second half.

“We didn’t really play the way we can in the first half, compared to the last couple of games, and his (Lambert’s) message was ‘what’s holding you back?’. He told us to go out there and have a right go and we did that and were in the ascendancy.

MORE: ‘Sometimes the table does lie... I honestly believe we’re going to be fine’ – Lambert on Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

“Initially we maybe gave them too much respect, but that went out the window in the second half. They probably nicked the second goal against the run of play.

“Unfortunately the result was just out of reach for us. We’ve come off the pitch without any points but, while we are obviously frustrated, we’ll take the positives from it and prepare for Wednesday.

“I don’t think I’m telling a lie when I say the last three games have showed how far ahead we are compared to where we’ve been.”

