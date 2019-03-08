Video

'We need to give the fans something to cheer about' - Chambers on Town's trip to Southend

Luke Chambers pictured during Town's 2-0 home defeat to Rotherham Picture: ROSS HALLS

Luke Chambers wants his Ipswich Town side to 'respond to the incredible travelling supporters' as the Blues look to put things right at Southend.

Close to 2,500 Ipswich fans will be at Roots Hall on Saturday, where they will watch their side bid to put back-to-back defeats to Accrington and Rotherham firmly behind them.

There was a real scramble for tickets, with both the initial allocation of 2,000 and an extra 450 selling out in a matter of minutes, prompting the club to host a live screening of the game at Portman Road on Saturday.

Chambers insisted he and his players should thrive on the fact supporters are clamouring for tickets and has vowed to put things right after a tough few days.

"We need to give the following we'll take there something to cheer about and that's what we're looking to do," he said.

Luke Chambers goes up for a corner during Town's 2-0 home defeat to Rotherham Picture: ROSS HALLS

"Knowing how desperately people want to come and watch us away from home is a big thing and if anyone in the dressing feels like it adds pressure, it isn't, it's just what comes with playing for a big club.

"We need to respond to that fanbase and respond to the positive feeling the manager and the boys have created over the first couple of months and keep driving that forward.

"We'll still a team everyone will raise their game against, like Accrington and Rotherham have in the last two games, and they will want to play Ipswich and get one over on us.

"We have to respond to that because we have a lot of quality in the dressing room to be able to do that.

Paul Lambert and Stuart Taylor pictured during Town's 2-0 home defeat to Rotherham Picture: ROSS HALLS

"The fans have been amazing and have turned out in their numbers so, and will continue to do so, so all we can do is ask them to stay with us. It's up to us to give them something to shout about and we certainly haven't done that in the last two games."

Saturday's game will be a first in charge for new Southend boss Sol Campbell and assistant Hermann Hreidarsson, with Chambers expecting a tough test despite the fact United sit 22nd in League One and go into the game on the back of a 7-1 defeat by Doncaster Rovers.

"They went down to nine men and they were punished handsomely by Doncaster but they'll have a new manager and a new assistant the club know well," Chambers said.

"It's going to be a tough game because they will be looking to bounce back. He (Campbell) will be looking to bring in some different ideas and little things over the next few days and it's one we'll have to go down there and look to win."