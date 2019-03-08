E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

'We need to give the fans something to cheer about' - Chambers on Town's trip to Southend

PUBLISHED: 16:30 24 October 2019

Luke Chambers pictured during Town's 2-0 home defeat to Rotherham Picture: ROSS HALLS

Luke Chambers pictured during Town's 2-0 home defeat to Rotherham Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Luke Chambers wants his Ipswich Town side to 'respond to the incredible travelling supporters' as the Blues look to put things right at Southend.

Close to 2,500 Ipswich fans will be at Roots Hall on Saturday, where they will watch their side bid to put back-to-back defeats to Accrington and Rotherham firmly behind them.

There was a real scramble for tickets, with both the initial allocation of 2,000 and an extra 450 selling out in a matter of minutes, prompting the club to host a live screening of the game at Portman Road on Saturday.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-0 home defeat to Rotherham United

Chambers insisted he and his players should thrive on the fact supporters are clamouring for tickets and has vowed to put things right after a tough few days.

"We need to give the following we'll take there something to cheer about and that's what we're looking to do," he said.

Luke Chambers goes up for a corner during Town's 2-0 home defeat to Rotherham Picture: ROSS HALLSLuke Chambers goes up for a corner during Town's 2-0 home defeat to Rotherham Picture: ROSS HALLS

"Knowing how desperately people want to come and watch us away from home is a big thing and if anyone in the dressing feels like it adds pressure, it isn't, it's just what comes with playing for a big club.

"We need to respond to that fanbase and respond to the positive feeling the manager and the boys have created over the first couple of months and keep driving that forward.

MORE: 'We've come this far, we're joint top and we have to remember that... so there are no alarm bells' - Chambers on Town's slide

"We'll still a team everyone will raise their game against, like Accrington and Rotherham have in the last two games, and they will want to play Ipswich and get one over on us.

"We have to respond to that because we have a lot of quality in the dressing room to be able to do that.

Paul Lambert and Stuart Taylor pictured during Town's 2-0 home defeat to Rotherham Picture: ROSS HALLSPaul Lambert and Stuart Taylor pictured during Town's 2-0 home defeat to Rotherham Picture: ROSS HALLS

"The fans have been amazing and have turned out in their numbers so, and will continue to do so, so all we can do is ask them to stay with us. It's up to us to give them something to shout about and we certainly haven't done that in the last two games."

Saturday's game will be a first in charge for new Southend boss Sol Campbell and assistant Hermann Hreidarsson, with Chambers expecting a tough test despite the fact United sit 22nd in League One and go into the game on the back of a 7-1 defeat by Doncaster Rovers.

"They went down to nine men and they were punished handsomely by Doncaster but they'll have a new manager and a new assistant the club know well," Chambers said.

MORE: 'Two defeats is certainly not a crisis' - Lambert reflects on 2-0 home loss to Rotherham

"It's going to be a tough game because they will be looking to bounce back. He (Campbell) will be looking to bring in some different ideas and little things over the next few days and it's one we'll have to go down there and look to win."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rail line from Ipswich and Colchester to London due to reopen at 2pm

Network Rail engineers repairing the damaged wires between Colchester and Marks Tey. Picture; NETWORK RAIL/GREATER ANGLIA

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 is shut in both directions after a crash on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

All trains through Colchester blocked after ‘trespass incident’

All mainline trains through Colchester have been blocked due to a trespassing incident Picture: Natalie Sadler

‘We need to give the fans something to cheer about’ – Chambers on Town’s trip to Southend

Luke Chambers pictured during Town's 2-0 home defeat to Rotherham Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists