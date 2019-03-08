Partly Cloudy

‘If we have to take a step backwards to go forwards, so be it’... Chambers on prospect of relegation

PUBLISHED: 11:23 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 28 March 2019

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers recently signed a new two-year deal. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers recently signed a new two-year deal. Photo: Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers believes there is ‘plenty to be positive about’ as the club faces up to an almost certain relegation into League One.

The Blues are 13 points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table with just 24 left to play for.

Town haven’t played outside of the top two tiers of English football since 1957, but there is hope that manager Paul Lambert – who has re-enthused supporters with his positive rhetoric and playing style – can reboot the club and build something of substance, just like he did at rivals Norwich City back in 2009.

Chambers, who has just signed a new two-year deal, has been speaking to the club website ahead of Saturday’s visit of mid-table Hull City.

“Whatever happens over the next few weeks, I still think there is plenty to be positive about here,” he said.

“We’ve got some terrific young players coming through and that is one reason to be optimistic about what’s ahead.

“That part of the plan seems to be coming to fruition. With some good senior players around them, if we get the blend right, it will get the club heading in the right direction again.

“It’s a massive ask for us to avoid dropping down a division but if we have to take a step backwards to go forwards, so be it.

“If that happens, there will be an opportunity for some new heroes to emerge and to get us up and going again.

“Whoever is here though, the club will be fine. You only have to look at the supporters. Look at the amount of fans we’re getting in when we are bottom of the league. That’s unreal. It tells you everything. Ipswich Town will be fine.”

