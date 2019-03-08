'It's a chance to become heroes... but you need to score goals' - Chambers knows Blues must add firepower

Luke Chambers knows Ipswich Town must add goals to their side this summer. James Norwood could sign this week. Picture: ARCHANT/PA Archant

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers is hoping for a repeat of his last season in League One - but knows the Blues must add goals to their game if they are to be successful.

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers in the team's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer/Névé Studio Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers in the team's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer/Névé Studio

Chambers joined Forest from Northampton in January 2007 at a time of transition, as young players such as Wes Morgan, Kris Commons and Lewis McGugan came to the fore, with the club going on to lose in the League One play-offs at the end of that season.

The following year was a different story, though, with the City Ground club finishing second and securing a return to the Championship is his first full campaign.

Chambers is hoping Ipswich can emulate that achievement but, with only 36 league goals scored last season, he knows that something has to change.

"When I joined Forest they had a very good group of players - players who went on to have very good careers," Chambers said.

"It was quite a young side and the club was in transition with a lot of older lads having left, which meant young lads aged 21 and 22 were stepping up.

"We had Grant Holt and Junior Agogo, who scored a lot of goals, and Kris Commons, who got plenty too.

"At the end of the day you need goals and we kept 26 clean sheets as well, so when you can score goals at one end and keep them out at the other you are going to win games.

"Let's hope we can do the same next season. Somebody said it will be a chance for players to become heroes and I agree with that.

"In just a few months you can go from zero to hero and that's something that should drive the players on."

That lack of goals is something the Blues look likely to address this week, with Tranmere striker James Norwood set to complete his much-discussed move to Portman Road.

Ipswich have led the race for the 32-goal striker's signature for several months and a three-year deal is understood to have been agreed.

Manager Paul Lambert remains an admirer of former loanee Will Keane, who is now a free agent after being released by Hull, while former Sheffield United forward Conor Washington is also understood to be a player of interest.