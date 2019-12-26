E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Chambers-Shaw fires home late winner for Bury Town against 10-man Soham

PUBLISHED: 14:52 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 26 December 2019

All smiles as Bury Town players celebrate with home fans at Ram Meadow after taking a 1-0 lead against Soham Town Rangers. Picture: CARL MARSTON

All smiles as Bury Town players celebrate with home fans at Ram Meadow after taking a 1-0 lead against Soham Town Rangers. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Bury Town 2 Soham Town Rangers 1

Cemal Ramadan steps up to convert this penalty past Soham keeper Josh Pope. Picture: CARL MARSTONCemal Ramadan steps up to convert this penalty past Soham keeper Josh Pope. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Jake Chambers-Shaw thumped home a late winner as promotion candidates Bury Town saw off stubborn Soham Town Rangers, who played more than three-quarters of the match with just 10 men at a damp Ram Meadow this afternoon.

Cemal Ramadan broke the deadlock with a 22nd minute penalty, after Soham centre-half Lloyd Groves had been sent off for flooring Ollie Hughes in an off-the-ball incident inside the box.

But the visitors equalised, on the stroke of half-time, via Sam Mulready's pinpoint shot into the top corner of the net.

Bury peppered the target in the second half, in search of a winner, and it finally arrived in the 83rd minute through Chambers-Shaw.

Bury Town players celebrate with their fans after Cemal Ramadan, right, had netted a first-half penalty. Picture: CARL MARSTONBury Town players celebrate with their fans after Cemal Ramadan, right, had netted a first-half penalty. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Twice Ross Crane had goalbound shots blocked inside the six-yard box, and the follow-up header from Hughes was cleared off the goal-line before Chambers-Shaw crashed home the loose ball from 12 yards out.

It was no more than Ben Chenery's men deserved, the three points keeping them in third spot in the Isthmian League North table.

Bury bossed the early possession and forced a number of corners and free-kicks, and Soham's early frustrations were shown by Alfie Conner's fifth minute booking for a late challenge on Ross Crane.

Despite being under the cosh, Soham did register the first real goal attempt of the game, on 14 minutes, when Alistair Conway's fierce shot was beaten to safety by keeper Dan Barden.

Five minutes later and Soham centre-half Groves was sent off, for an off-the-ball incident which left Hughes injured on the deck, conceding a penalty in the process. Groves appeared to strike out at Hughes, and catch him in the face.

Ramadan duly converted the spot kick, with a low shot to keeper Josh Pope's right - Pope got his fingertips to the ball, but was beaten for power.

Having taken the lead, on 22 minutes, Bury nearly doubled their lead just 60 seconds later with Hughes glancing a header narrowly wide from Crane's excellent delivery.

A low cross by Ryan Jolland was very nearly diverted home by the lunging Ramadan, in the 36th minute, but 10-man Soham equalised out-of-the-blue in the 44th minute, thanks to a quality finish by Mulready, who found the top corner of the net with a delightful rising shot.

Only the prevented Bury from regaining the lead in the 56th minute. Ramadan's wonderful 20-yard shot looked a goal al the way, but at the last moment it swerved onto the top of the far post, and Hughes was unable to bury the rebound.

Just after the hour mark and Crane fired straight at Pope, while Jake Chambers-Shaw curled a shot narrowly wide in the 73rd minute, as Bury searched for a winner.

The impressive Pope palmed away a goalbound shot by Hughes, in the 81st minute, from a tight angle, but Bury were not to be denied as Chambers-Shaw found the back of the net with a crisp shot on 83 minutes.

Squads

BURY TOWN: Barden, Stafford, Smith, Hood, Henderson, Gardner, Chambers-Shaw (sub Maughn, 90+1), Jolland, Hughes, Ramadan (sub Nyadzayo, 87), Crane. Unused subs: Machaya, Castro, Bugg.

SOHAM TOWN RANGERS: Pope, Russell, A Brown, Connor (sub Watson, 25), Chaffey, Groves, Clayton, Auger, L Brown (sub T Andrews, 64), Mulready, Conway (sub J Andrews, 34).

Attendance: 466

