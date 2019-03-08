Poll

Chambers to start next season suspended after Town decide not to appeal red card

Luke Chambers (left) is shown the red card by referee Gavin Ward. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Luke Chambers will be suspended for Ipswich Town's opening game in League One after the club decided not to appeal his dismissal in Sunday's season finale against Leeds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Chambers heads down the tunnel after being sent off against Leeds United. Photot: Steve Waller Luke Chambers heads down the tunnel after being sent off against Leeds United. Photot: Steve Waller

The Blues skipper was shown a straight red card in the 79th minute after bringing down striker Kemar Roofe in the box.

Roofe blazed the subsequent penalty over the crossbar and Town went on to win the game 3-2 courtesy of Collin Quaner's last minute goal.

Rules changed in 2016, stating that a player who commits an accidental foul to deny a goalscoring chance will only be cautioned.

MORE: 'I truly believe we can repay you with entertaining and winning football' - Evans writes to season ticket buyers

Town manager Paul Lambert said after the game that the club may consider an appeal, but referee Gavin Ward has said in his report that he felt Chambers deliberately tugged at Roofe rather than it being a tangle of legs.

An appeal would have carried the danger of an extended ban if dismissed.

MORE: Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Chambers, who had never been sent off for Town, has only missed a handful of games since signing for the club in 2012.

As it stands, Town's centre-back options for the opening match of 2019/20 are Toto Nsiala, returning loanees Luke Woolfenden and Janoi Donacien, and untested youngster Corrie Ndaba.

Cole Skuse could also be considered, the experienced midfielder having played in defence against Sheffield United recently.