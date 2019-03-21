Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Watch: Fist pumps, first goal and getting the armband - Luke Chambers’ Top 5 Town moments

21 March, 2019 - 16:30
Top 5 Luke Chambers Ipswich Town moments

Top 5 Luke Chambers Ipswich Town moments

Archant

After months of speculation, Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers signed a new two-year deal last week – so we’re celebrating with a look at his top 5 Town moments.

Our video guru Ross Halls presents and picks out five famous moments from Chambers’ time at Town, including his first time as captain, his first goal and those famed fist pumps.

The 33-year-old, who has made 314 appearances for the club since signing from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2012, had been out of contract at the end of the season.

MORE: Chambers signs new deal at Town

He was recently linked with a move to MLS side Chicago Fire but, with the Blues almost certainly heading to League One, the central defender has signed up for two more years to ensure he is a key part of manager Paul Lambert’s rebuilding effort.

His new deal expires in the summer of 2021, at which point he would be 35.

- What are your favourite Luke Chambers moments? Let us know below!

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

O’Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

O’Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Human jawbone found near river

Lots of police officers have been seen in Rowhedge, near Colchester in Essex, after a human jawbone was discovered Picture: JASON EWING

‘The talent we have is a bit of a joke... it felt like only a matter of time’ - Woolfenden on Town’s breakthrough stars

Luke Woolfenden towers above Colchester's Mikael Mandron. Picture: DAVE EVANS

Line-up announced for Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival 2019

Sink Ya Teeth will appear at the Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival Picture: JOANNA MILLINGTON

‘Everyone has had the same experience; it’s just different wars’: The Veterans Breakfast Club rebuilding lost friendships

Veterans Breakfast Club in Corton, near Lowestoft, meets on the second Saturday of each month. Photo: James Carr.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists