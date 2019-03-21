Video

Watch: Fist pumps, first goal and getting the armband - Luke Chambers’ Top 5 Town moments

Top 5 Luke Chambers Ipswich Town moments Archant

After months of speculation, Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers signed a new two-year deal last week – so we’re celebrating with a look at his top 5 Town moments.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Our video guru Ross Halls presents and picks out five famous moments from Chambers’ time at Town, including his first time as captain, his first goal and those famed fist pumps.

The 33-year-old, who has made 314 appearances for the club since signing from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2012, had been out of contract at the end of the season.

MORE: Chambers signs new deal at Town

He was recently linked with a move to MLS side Chicago Fire but, with the Blues almost certainly heading to League One, the central defender has signed up for two more years to ensure he is a key part of manager Paul Lambert’s rebuilding effort.

His new deal expires in the summer of 2021, at which point he would be 35.

- What are your favourite Luke Chambers moments? Let us know below!