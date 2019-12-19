E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Skipper: New signings could take us over line

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 December 2019

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers is keen to see the squad strengthened in January. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers is keen to see the squad strengthened in January. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers says the club needs to capitalise on their lofty position in League One by strengthening the squad during the January transfer window.

With the halfway point of the season fast approaching, the Blues are second in the League One table. However, their form has faltered following a flying start and they go into tomorrow's match at Portsmouth with just one win in 10 to their name across all competitions.

Asked if manager Paul Lambert needed to make additions next month, Chambers said: "You can argue it would be a good move and do no harm at all to try to strengthen. But we've got a helluva lot of players so that's down to everyone who's in charge of that side of things.

"You always welcome new players in and especially the ones you think could possibly take us over the line. We're in a good position now and probably need to capitalise on that."

On the potential for Town to lose players next month, Championship scouts having regularly watched young duo Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes, Chambers said: "As long as I've been here we've always sold our best players - rightly or wrongly.

"When you're playing well and you're towards the top of the league then teams are going to want to buy your players because you're not at the top level.

"The main objective is to get out of the division. I don't think you could offer Marcus (Evans) enough money, this year, to get any of our players. It's not something we're worried about."

The subject of the January window was raised at Monday night's PLC AGM at Portman Road. Asked if he would have funds to spend, Lambert explained: "The last conversation I had with Marcus was him saying to never really protect him. I agree with him. I did it once and it never did me any favours.

"If he wasn't as good as what he was then your club could be the same as Bury, it could be in real trouble. There are good bits to him. Do I agree with him all the time? No, I don't. We have a running battle. The best man wins and the other one succumbs to it.

"Spending millions isn't going to happen, that's me being realistic. We have to try and get ones in that we think can help us. If we can't go out and do it, no doubt me and Marcus will probably have a little nibble at each other!"

