SIL review: Champions Cranes end with a win – Promotion joy for Bildeston

Champions Cranes ended their season with a fine win over the Swans who had held Senior Cup finalists Achilles to a 3-3 draw in midweek.

Crane Sports 4

Westerfield Utd 1

Cranes went ahead when Leggett's cross was dummied by Fike allowing Blades to rifle home.

Fike's shot then whistled over the bar as did Thrower's as Cranes dominated proceedings. A cross from B.Seward was well held by Fairweather and then Van Oene's header was cleared off the line by Horn.

Wade headed narrowly wide before Blades broke down the left and his low cross was turned in by Fike.

A cross from Ince struck the inside of the post and bounced to safety but Westerfield were given a lifeline when Van Oene hit a back pass that was wide of Fairweather and trickled into the net.

P.Seward manhandled Blades to the ground with Leggett scoring from the penalty spot.

Blades outpaced the Westerfield defence to fire in a fourth and at the other end Mrozek fired just wide of the target. D.Cooper twice denied Fike in the closing stages as Cranes ran out worthy winners and were presented with their league winners' trophy after the game.

Achilles 4 Bourne Vale 0

With the Senior Division title firmly in the grip of Crane Sports and all eyes on this Friday's Suffolk Senior Cup Final at Portman Road, it was not surprising that Achilles started cautiously.

Indeed, the first chance fell to Bourne Vale's Tye Webb who missed a golden chance from close in.

However, the home side steadily gained the upper hand and Connor Field opened the scoring on the half hour from an acute angle. The same player then had one shot cleared off the goal line and another well saved in quick succession.

Achilles dominated the second half and forced a series of corners before Lee Grimwood finally converted one at the near post. Two more goals from corners by Lee Grimwood and Andy Crump completed a convincing 4-0 victory.

Leiston St Margarets 0

Henley 4

The last game of the season saw a dominant Henley secure second spot in the league with a comfortable 0-4 victory over a determined Leiston St Margarets.

Henley bossed this game from start to finish, with the home side only managing one long range effort on target in the 90th minute.

Henley came close on a couple of occasions before taking a deserved lead after 30 minutes, a free-kick on the edge of the area, cut back from the byline by Storey into the bath of Bruce who slammed home a left foot shot for his 39th of the season.

Fifteen minutes into the second half it was 0-2 as Cowan manged to scorpion kick home from a prone position for a truly bizarre goal. After 30 minutes Golding smashed home a 20 yard free-kick, bending it around the wall with pace for 0-3. Within minutes Henley struck again, the home keeper unable to hold Bevis's shot and Golding racing in to bury it from close range for 0-4.

With the visiting Ultras urging him forward Bruce twice claim close to achieving his 40th goal, one effort going narrowly wide and another crashing off the bar to safety as the game drew to a close.

Mendlesham 0 Bildeston 4

Bildeston finally achieved Senior football with an emphatic victory over a Mendlesham side who lost their battle to stay up in midweek and who will be playing Division 2 football next season, writes Dave Meeson.

Going into the final league game of the season Bildeston were level on points with Sporting 87 who were away at nearby league champions Old Newton.

Sporting would have to better Bildeston's result in order to pip them to second place and if both teams won then there would have to be a two goal swing towards the Bury-based side for them to go up. Sporting won 3-2, but Bildeston's goal difference remained superior.

The visitors looked as they were going to rack up a cricket score in the early stages fired up by their father and son management team of David Lorimer and his striker son Bart who is currently sidelined through injury.

Alfie Smith saw an effort saved by home keeper Craig Daniels in the opening minute and then Daryl Alexander twice went close.

Sam Sharp had four great chances in 10 minutes for Rangers but the ball would not go in before he set up Smith who blazed over. Ben Goodchild was next to try his luck only for Daniels to palm his effort over the bar.

Bildeston eventually opened the scoring on 38 minutes when Kieran Dilloway raced through after a great move involving Smith and Alexander.

It was Mendlesham who started the second period better as the visitors struggled to clear a succession of Nathan Styles' corners. However, Bildeston then broke and substitute Dale Munson raced from his own half before squaring for Dilloway to net his second. More fine play from Smith led to Munson forcing the ball home at the back post to make it 3-0 on 56 minutes.

Smith got the goal his performance deserved in the last minute with a low angled drive

Meanwhile, Long Melford and Fakenham clash in the Thurlow Nunn League Cup final on Bank Holiday Monday. Kick-off 3pm, at Diss FC.

Leiston have announced the return to the club of coach Steve Foley.

The former Colchester United man, who had coaching spells at Norwich City and Ipswich Town, as well as in non-league, is a highly-respected coach.

He returns to the club to take on the role as Head of Coach Development and will work with all age groups at the Southern League club.

Foley was the first team coach at the club in the 2012/2013 season.