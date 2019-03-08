Champions Frinton end season with a win, as do Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds

Newly-crowned champions, FRINTON-ON-SEA, ended their triumphant season with yet another win to bring the curtain down on the 2019 Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League.

Frinton thumped Cambridge by eight wickets, in front of a good crowd at Ashlyns Road,to conclude a remarkable campaign which saw the Essex club suffer just one defeat in 22 starts.

Michael Comber's men finished on 443 points, with nearest challengers Swardeston, five-times winners between 2012 and 2016, 26 points adrift in second.

Defending champions Sudbury also signed off with a win, at home to Mildenhall, to finish on 400 points, 43 behind Frinton. Ironically, Sudbury were the only side to inflict a league defeat on Frinton throughout the summer.

Comber won the toss and elected to field first - there was little pressure on Frinton, who had wrapped up promotion the previous weekend with a win at Mildenhall, and they still wanted to end the season with a 16th victory of the summer, in front of their home supporters.

And Cambridge were quickly reduced to seven for two, and then 87 for seven, before recovering to post a total of 193 with seven overs of their innings left unbowled.

The new-ball pair of Comber and Ollie Bocking, who have so impressed this season, again made the early inroads.

Comber trapped opener Douglas Rice leg before for a second-ball duck, on his way to figures of 10-0-41-3, while Bocking dismissed Daminda Ranaweera, also for a second-ball duck, caught behind by wicketkeeper Miguel Machado. The same combination accounted for Jonny Atkinson (10).

Bocking took two for 40 off his 10 overs, but it was the spinners who took over during the second half of the innings. Ashley Watson bowled superbly for figures of 9-4-17-2, and Sri Lankan leg spinner Dulanjala Mendis took three for 57 off his 10 overs.

A 76-run partnership for the eighth wicket, between Alex Sears (61) and Jake Lawrence (40), at least gave Cambridge a total to defend, although it was always likely to be insufficient against a strong Frinton batting line-up.

And so it proved, despite opener Michael Griggs being dismissed for a fourth-ball duck by Henry Campbell, caught by wicketkeeper Michael Turner. Jaik Mickleburgh and Blaine Bannister were soon in the ascendancy, putting on 102 for the second wicket.

Former Essex CCC stalwart Mickleburgh struck a swift 52 off just 38 deliveries, with nine fours.

Overseas all-rounder Bannister remained at the crease for a fine 73 not out, off 107 balls, sharing a 93-run stand with Adam Wheater (37 off 30 balls, with seven fours) as Frinton reached their target with eight wickets and 20.2 overs in hand, on 196 for two.

Elsewhere, SUDBURY eased to a Suffolk derby success over struggling MILDENHALL, claiming a six-wicket win after bowling out the visitors for a meagre 97 at Friars Street.

Mildenhall skipper, Tom Rash, had won the toss and elected to bat, but that decision soon backfired as his side were skittled out off just 34 overs. Jonny Gallagher trapped opener Danny Wilson leg before for a second-ball duck, while his new-ball partner Patrick Sadler took the next three wickets to rip out the top order.

Sadler bowled both openers Josh Frame (3) and also Murtaza Hussain (0), and had skipper Rash trapped LBW for 16.

Matt Allen top-scored with 27 off 57 balls, but wickets continued to fall regularly at the other end. The biggest partnership of the innings was the 30 put on by Allen and Tristan Blackledge (13) for the seventh wicket.

Sadler registered figures of 8-3-20-4, while Ben Reece took three for 20 off eight overs, and James Poulson weighed in with two for 14 off six overs.

Sudbury took just 22 overs to knock off the runs, on their way to 100 for four.

Poulson (8) was an early victim, after hitting two fours, but Dale Brett (19) and Martin Cull (12) added 32 for the second wicket.

The hosts wobbled slightly on 58 for four, but Kenny Moulton-Day blasted two sixes and three fours in a hard-hitting 33 to see Sudbury home without further alarms.

BURY ST EDMUNDS signed off with a good win, by three wickets at Saffron Walden, to finish in eighth spot. This was Bury's most successful season for many years, following a succession of battles to avoid relegation.

Sean Park's side chalked up their seventh victory, despite Saffron Walden winning the toss and posting a challenging total of 274 off their 50 overs.

Bury bowled well at the top of the innings, to reduce their hosts to 104 for six. Sean Cooper accounted for openers Jake Foley (17) and Harry Gallian (5), while James McKinney removed Nikhil Gorantla (5) and Josh Cantrell bagged a brace of wickets.

Finn Karsten (66) and Daniel Cummins (55) put on 117 for the seventh wicket, before Ben Harris struck a rapid 33 off 20 overs to boost Saffron Walden's total to 274.

Cooper took three for 45 off his 10 overs, and McKinney also took three wickets, although at a cost of 76 off nine overs, while Cantrell impressed with 10-0-33-2. But Daniel Moriarty proved the most economical bowler with an eye-catching 10-3-18-1.

Justin Broad (64) and James Sturgeon (14) put on an opening partnership of 54, but it was Ben Seabrook and Cantrell who shared the biggest stand worth 76 for the fourth wicket.

Cantrell was run out for 37, but Seabrook remained to strike 83 off 99 balls. He was sixth out with the total on 255, and Park (5no) and Moriarty (10no) saw Bury over the line with 3.2 overs to spare.

COPDOCK & OLD IPSWICHIAN ended the season with an 80-run defeat at Vauxhall Mallards, in what was the Norfolk club's last fixture before folding. The Mallards were the first-ever league champions.

Matt Hunn took four for 28 as Mallards were bowled out for 154, after Adam Todd (51no) had helped to put on 59 for the last wicket. Copdock were dismissed for just 74 off 20.2 overs, Paul Bradshaw taking six for 28. No. 11 Olly Williams top-scored with 28.