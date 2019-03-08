Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Champions' League format rejected for Suffolk Premier Cup

PUBLISHED: 11:26 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 16 July 2019

Leiston celebrate winning the Suffolk Premier Cup final at Portman Road last season Picture: ROSS HALLS

Leiston celebrate winning the Suffolk Premier Cup final at Portman Road last season Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

The Suffolk Premier Cup is to remain as a knock-out competition for the 2019-20 season, writes Nick Garnham.

Matt Blake celebrates scoring his hat-trick in the Suffolk Premier Cup final for Leiston last season Picture: ROSS HALLSMatt Blake celebrates scoring his hat-trick in the Suffolk Premier Cup final for Leiston last season Picture: ROSS HALLS

Suffolk FA contacted competing clubs to see if there was sufficient support for a Champions' League-style competition in the forthcoming season.

Of the 17 clubs due to participate in the Suffolk Premier Cup this season, nine clubs were in favour of changing the format to a Champions' League style competition with group stages.

However, this was not accepted as a strong enough mandate to enact this proposal. Clubs were also asked to comment on the further proposal for the Champions' League format to be drawn geographically, but as the first proposal was not carried this will not apply.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk FA Chief Executive Richard Neal said: "Following a proposal received by a participating member club, we recognised that by working with the respective leagues there could have been space within the calendar to accommodate the change to the format of the Premier Cup, and with these additional fixtures being Suffolk derbies this alteration to the format may also have further elevated the profile of the Suffolk Premier Cup whilst perhaps also providing opportunity for clubs to generate additional match-day income.

"However, acknowledging the additional commitment required from all parties within clubs, and some teams appreciating the additional time for training or rest which a reduced midweek fixture list has allowed, we were duty-bound to seek the opinion of those clubs who would have been affected by this significant change.

"We were clear from the outset that a notable majority would be required. With only nine of the 17 applicable teams voting in favour of change, this is not a sufficient enough mandate to enact this proposal at this stage.

"We thank the club for their proposal and innovative thinking to ensure the Suffolk Premier Cup remains as relevant as ever. We would be prepared to review this again in the future if warranted."

Leiston are the current holders of the Suffolk Premier Cup, having successfully defended the trophy last season after defeating Felixstowe & Walton United 3-2 in the final at Portman Road.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Will fast food drive-through replace Bury St Edmunds recycling centre?

Bury St Edmunds Recycling Centre in Rougham Hill is up for sale. Photo Getty Images / Archant. .

Don’t miss tonight’s partial lunar eclipse

Tonight there will be a partial lunar eclipse on the same day we celebrate the 50th anniverasy of the Apollo 11 moon landings

Ownership of hospital is transferred to trust after bid is approved

The ownership of Newmarket's community hospital will be transferred to West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust from NHS Property Services Picture: WSFT

Witnesses sought following theft of bicycles from garage

Have you seen this bicycle?Police are investigating its theft from a property in Aldeburgh Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The frost has long-since thawed between neighbours Town and U’s

Luke Garbutt celebrates scoring for Colchester, against Crewe, in 2013. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists