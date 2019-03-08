Champions Worlington suffer opening day defeat at Wivenhoe

Jordan Nicholls, who scored 42 in Wivenhoe's win over Worlington.Picture: SEANA HUGHES

Defending champions, Worlington, suffered a comprehensive defeat on the opening day of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship on Saturday.

Division One title holders Worlington were beaten by eight wickets, at the hands of hosts Wivenhoe Town, the runners-up in 2016 and 2017.

Worlington captain, Richard Ford, won the toss and opted to bat first, but his side slid from a prosperous 61 without loss to be bowled out for just 115 in 39 overs.

After Ziaf Kulasi (33) and Graham Ford (23) had given the Suffolk visitors a solid start, it was one-way traffic as Matt Durrell (7-4-4-3) and Dirk Bruwer (10-4-10-3) both returned remarkable figures.

Jordan Nicholls (42) and South African all-rounder Bruwer (62 not out) successfully chased down their modest target, reaching 118 for two off just 29.2 overs.

Elsewhere in Division One, Ipswich were beaten by 11 runs away at Haverhill.

The home side posted a total of 243 for five off their 50 overs, helped by half-centuries from wicketkeeper Luke Youngs (66), skipper Anthony Phillips (50) and Mark Barrell (59 off 55 balls).

Ipswich were bowled out for 132 in their reply, off just 38 overs, Mark Burch top-scoring with 31 at No. 3. Simon Nicholson did the main damage with 9-1-34-5.

Woolpit, who finished third last season, began their new campaign with a five-wicket victory at home to Halstead.

Charlie Doublas-Hughes made an unbeaten 83 at No. 3 to help Halstead to 198 for four off 50 overs, supported by a swift 45 from skipper Joshua Wells. Barry Collins' 10 overs cost just 23 runs.

Woolpit were indebted to a superb century from the experienced Andy Northcote, who was at the crease throughout the innings to finish on 102 not out. Only his opening partner, and skipper, Will Parker (22) got past 20, but Northcote was in fine form as the hosts claimed victory with 10 balls in hand.

Hadleigh fell agonisingly short of their target, losing by just one run to Maldon in a thrilling finish at Friars Road.

Maldon recovered from 75 for five to make 196 all out, thanks to Matt Wild (55) and Matt Anderson (47), Hadlegh finishing on 195 for nine despite the efforts of Callum Morrin (44) and Josh Davey (43).