‘Sometimes the table can lie... I don’t think we’re a bottom three team’ - Lambert believes in his side

Paul Lambert's Ipswich take on Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Paul Lambert believes Ipswich Town are a better side than the league table suggests.

Town manager Paul Lambert applauds fans in the North Stand his side's 1-0 win over Wigan in December. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Town manager Paul Lambert applauds fans in the North Stand his side's 1-0 win over Wigan in December. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Blues have been bottom of the Championship since October and currently sit seven points from safety, heading into this afternoon’s home clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Lambert’s appointment has led to improved displays and a feeling of unity at Portman Road and, while that optimism has not translated into consistent results or a move up the table, the Blues boss has seen enough to remain confident his team can beat the drop.

“I’d love the club to be in the middle of the league or in the top six but we are here for a reason – it’s not won enough games,” Lambert said.

“You can never predict results but there are games we should have won and then other moments, at Blackburn and the second half against Rotherham, where it’s not been as good.

“But other than that I’ve been pretty pleased, although we’ve not got the results we probably deserved at certain times.

“Sometimes the table can lie. People say it doesn’t, but it does at certain times, without a doubt, it does.

“We’ve deserved more than we’ve got. We’ve played really well. Do I think we’re a bottom three team? No, I don’t because of what we’ve seen and what we’ve given.

“There are lads in really good form, we just need to get that little break, which all football teams do. But we go into every game thinking we can win.

“There are still 51 points to play for and if we keep doing what we’re doing then we are playing well enough to stay up.”

Ipswich today face a Sheffield Wednesday side sitting 17th in the Championship but buoyed by the arrival of manager Steve Bruce, who takes charge of his first Owls game this afternoon after delaying starting work at Hillsborough due to family reasons.

But when asked whether a game against a side in the lower reaches of the Championship represents an opportunity for the Blues to claim three points, Lambert replied: “I never think any game is easy and you have to earn the right to win any games in this division.

“I’ve met Steve a few times and he’s a proper football guy who had a great career but it’s not about me and him, it’s about the two teams involved.”