Danny Ayres charity meeting. Details announced for Mildenhall date... Witches will be there too

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE Archant

Mildenhall Fen Tigers will stage a charity meeting in memory of Danny Ayres on Sunday June 28 (3pm).

'Danny's Day' will feature a Four Team Tournament involving the Fen Tigers, Kent, Ipswich and Scunthorpe, raising funds for his dependents following his sad passing last weekend.

Mildenhall general manager Greg Palmer said: "We are proud as a club to be hosting this event in Danny's memory.

"He was a special person and was so proud to ride for Mildenhall, as we were to have him in our team.

"We will do everything in our power to make this a special occasion and put together a day that everyone will remember.

"All profits from the meeting will go to his dependents and we will now start working on sponsorship opportunities for the day with the management teams from Ipswich, Scunthorpe and Kent."

"I would like to thank Rob Godfrey, Chris Louis and Len Silver for their wholehearted support and we will let fans know in the next few weeks how they can be a part of 'Danny's Day'".