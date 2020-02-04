E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Danny Ayres charity meeting. Details announced for Mildenhall date... Witches will be there too

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:05 04 February 2020

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Archant

Mildenhall Fen Tigers will stage a charity meeting in memory of Danny Ayres on Sunday June 28 (3pm).

'Danny's Day' will feature a Four Team Tournament involving the Fen Tigers, Kent, Ipswich and Scunthorpe, raising funds for his dependents following his sad passing last weekend.

Mildenhall general manager Greg Palmer said: "We are proud as a club to be hosting this event in Danny's memory.

"He was a special person and was so proud to ride for Mildenhall, as we were to have him in our team.

"We will do everything in our power to make this a special occasion and put together a day that everyone will remember.

"All profits from the meeting will go to his dependents and we will now start working on sponsorship opportunities for the day with the management teams from Ipswich, Scunthorpe and Kent."

Mildenhall promoter Greg Palmer said: "We are proud as a club to be hosting this event in Danny's memory, he was a special person and was so proud to ride for Mildenhall, as we were to have him in our team.

"We will do everything in our power to make this a special occasion and put together a day that everyone will remember. All profits form the meeting will go to his dependents and we will now start working on sponsorship opportunities for the day with the management teams from Ipswich, Scunthorpe and Kent.

"I would like to thank Rob Godfrey, Chris Louis and Len Silver for their wholehearted support and we will let fans know in the next few weeks how they can be a part of 'Danny's Day'".

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters remove roof to tackle outbuilding blaze near chip shop

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze in Newmarket. Picture: RUSSELL BRADNAM

‘It’s not a crisis. We need a reaction’ - Edwards on Town’s faltering promotion push

Gwion Edwards has been in good form in the right wing-back role at Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Driver fined after passenger spotted littering on the A12

A motorist has been fined after a passenger was seen throwing litter out of a car window on the A12. Picture OWEN HINES

Wife of Simon Dobbin to meet with justice secretary to discuss change in law

Simon Dobbin with his wife Nicole before the attack Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Edwards to play for Bury again, at Sudbury, in big local derby

Cemel Ramadan applauds the Bury Town home fans after Saturday's 2-1 win over Dereham. Ramadan scored an injury-time winner from the penalty spot. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL
Drive 24