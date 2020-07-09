Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues target Wyke set to stay at Sunderland

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke has been linked with Ipswich Town PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town transfer target Charlie Wyke won’t be going anywhere this summer, it has been reported.

The Sunderland target man was said to be interesting Paul Lambert’s Blues, with the Town boss given the green light to go out and sign a striker this summer, having let Will Keane depart at the end of his contract.

Wyke has scored 11 goals in 60 appearances since joining the Black Cats in a £400k deal from Bradford in the summer of 2018.

But The Chronicle reports that Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson has no plans to sell the 6ft 2ins striker, and sees him as very much part of his plans going forward.

Town have also been linked with League Two’s leading scorer Eoin Doyle, who bagged 26 goals for champions Swindon Town last season.

However, he appears set to stay in the fourth tier with a move to freshly-relegated Bolton Wanderers.