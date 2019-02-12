Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Poll

‘You can never say never’ - Chalobah on the potential of a loan return to Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 10:49 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 22 February 2019

Trevoh Chalobah has been an Ipswich Town regular during his loan from Chelsea. Picture: Steve Waller

Trevoh Chalobah has been an Ipswich Town regular during his loan from Chelsea. Picture: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Chelsea loanee Trevoh Chalobah is not sure where he will be playing his football next season but has not completely ruled out a return to Ipswich Town.

Both of Chalobah's Ipswich goals have been big ones. He netted the equaliser against Aston Villa in August and then the winner at Swansea in October. Picture: STEVE WALLERBoth of Chalobah's Ipswich goals have been big ones. He netted the equaliser against Aston Villa in August and then the winner at Swansea in October. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The 19-year-old has made 33 appearances for the Blues this season and has made steady progress throughout what is his first season in adult football.

Chelsea, who were today banned from signing players for two transfer windows after being found to have breached youth transfer rules, have an army of loan players stationed around the world meaning Chalobah is unsure what his parent club have planned for him.

While a return to Ipswich is unlikely, especially if the Blues drop into League One, Chalobah knows playing game will be the top priority and hasn’t completely ruled out another season at Ipswich.

MORE: Paul Hurst reflects on Town transfer dealings, Dozzell criticism and working with Doig again

“We’ll have to see what happens,” Chalobah said when asked about his future.

“You can never say never but it will be up to Chelsea and what they think will be best for me.

“From their point of view I think they will just want me to be at a club where I’m guaranteed games, whether it’s Championship, League One or even going abroad.

“Getting games is the most important thing for me as a young player. Chelsea have links with Vitesse Arnhem in Holland and they have a couple of players on loan there at the moment.

Trevoh Chalobah chases down Jamal Lewis of Norwich City. Picture PagepixTrevoh Chalobah chases down Jamal Lewis of Norwich City. Picture Pagepix

MORE: ‘This club has lost left-footed defenders... it was impossible to lose another’ - Lambert on new pro Ndaba

“I wouldn’t mind trying that as an experience but I’ve no way of knowing what’s going to happen in the future.

“Chelsea have a lot of players out on loan and they keep in touch with us all. There are always messages of encouragement coming through.

“We’ve got our own WhatsApp group where we all keep in touch and see how everybody is doing at all the different clubs.

“The big thing we have in common is the need to be playing as much as possible – it’s all about games and getting experience.”

Chalobah has come up against Chelsea team-mates on a regular basis throughout this season and will do so at Wigan again tomorrow, with fellow loanee Reece James a stand-out player for Wigan this season.

MORE: Collins and Chambers return to training but Huws and Adeyemi are still ‘way off it’

“I’m really close with Reece and he’s doing really well at Wigan,” said Chalobah.

“He’s played in all their league games and he’s gaining some great experience, including games in a new position.

“He’s a good mate of mine and it will be a good battle against him. We’ve already been in touch a fair bit in the build-up to Saturday.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

A study has found that lesbian women are more likely to be overweight. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Use WhatsApp to help fight crime, residents told

Police have said residents can use WhatsApp to help fight crime. Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire

‘You can never say never’ - Chalobah on the potential of a loan return to Ipswich

Trevoh Chalobah has been an Ipswich Town regular during his loan from Chelsea. Picture: Steve Waller

Save £5 on this award-winning clematis

Clematis Avalanche Picture: Enjoy Gardening More

Have you seen your first butterfly of the year yet?

Red admiral Picture: Liz Cutting

What time is the Mi Amigo Cambridge flypast today?

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker with 82-year-old Tony Foulds in Endcliffe Park Picture: IAN M SPOONER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists