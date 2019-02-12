Poll

‘You can never say never’ - Chalobah on the potential of a loan return to Ipswich

Trevoh Chalobah has been an Ipswich Town regular during his loan from Chelsea. Picture: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Chelsea loanee Trevoh Chalobah is not sure where he will be playing his football next season but has not completely ruled out a return to Ipswich Town.

Both of Chalobah's Ipswich goals have been big ones. He netted the equaliser against Aston Villa in August and then the winner at Swansea in October. Picture: STEVE WALLER Both of Chalobah's Ipswich goals have been big ones. He netted the equaliser against Aston Villa in August and then the winner at Swansea in October. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The 19-year-old has made 33 appearances for the Blues this season and has made steady progress throughout what is his first season in adult football.

Chelsea, who were today banned from signing players for two transfer windows after being found to have breached youth transfer rules, have an army of loan players stationed around the world meaning Chalobah is unsure what his parent club have planned for him.

While a return to Ipswich is unlikely, especially if the Blues drop into League One, Chalobah knows playing game will be the top priority and hasn’t completely ruled out another season at Ipswich.

“We’ll have to see what happens,” Chalobah said when asked about his future.

“You can never say never but it will be up to Chelsea and what they think will be best for me.

“From their point of view I think they will just want me to be at a club where I’m guaranteed games, whether it’s Championship, League One or even going abroad.

“Getting games is the most important thing for me as a young player. Chelsea have links with Vitesse Arnhem in Holland and they have a couple of players on loan there at the moment.

Trevoh Chalobah chases down Jamal Lewis of Norwich City. Picture Pagepix Trevoh Chalobah chases down Jamal Lewis of Norwich City. Picture Pagepix

“I wouldn’t mind trying that as an experience but I’ve no way of knowing what’s going to happen in the future.

“Chelsea have a lot of players out on loan and they keep in touch with us all. There are always messages of encouragement coming through.

“We’ve got our own WhatsApp group where we all keep in touch and see how everybody is doing at all the different clubs.

“The big thing we have in common is the need to be playing as much as possible – it’s all about games and getting experience.”

Chalobah has come up against Chelsea team-mates on a regular basis throughout this season and will do so at Wigan again tomorrow, with fellow loanee Reece James a stand-out player for Wigan this season.

“I’m really close with Reece and he’s doing really well at Wigan,” said Chalobah.

“He’s played in all their league games and he’s gaining some great experience, including games in a new position.

“He’s a good mate of mine and it will be a good battle against him. We’ve already been in touch a fair bit in the build-up to Saturday.”