'It puts us back on track' - Bury boss Chenery after 4-1 win over the Seasiders

Seasiders' Josh Kerridge (red and white) wins an aerial challenge with Bury Town striker Ollie Hughes. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Archant

Bury Town boss, Ben Chenery, declared Saturday's convincing 4-1 home win over lowly Felixstowe & Walton United as a "really good win," following the recent defeats to Canvey Island, Heybridge Swifts and Aveley.

Joseph Yaxley has a rare shot on goal for Felixstowe & Walton, during their 4-1 defeat at Ram Meadow. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Joseph Yaxley has a rare shot on goal for Felixstowe & Walton, during their 4-1 defeat at Ram Meadow. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

The Blues cemented their place in the Isthmian League North play-off zone, thanks to an early goal from Joe White, a brace from Cemal Ramadan and a late penalty by Emmanuel Machaya.

"We had only scored one goal in the three previous games, so we had looked and worked on getting players into the box, being a bit more ruthless from free-kicks and corners," explained Chenery.

"A lot of these set pieces had not delivered in recent weeks, but we managed it today. We got Alex Henderson across in front of the keeper and the ball dropped to Joe White. We go ahead, and that goal settled us down.

"I thought we were very good, in difficult conditions. We were excellent, controlling large portions of the game.

"We were rarely troubled, and we could have scored a few more goals. It was also was disappointing to concede late on.

"But this is a really good win, after three defeats, and it really puts us back on track.

"The players deserved that, because of their work ethic and their attitude."

With regards the return of White, after a two-match absence with a knee injury, Chenery said: "Joe has been training and was going to play an under-23 game during the week, but that got called off.

"I just sensed that it could be his day. We had a good chat after training on Thursday evening, so we played him and he was excellent. He and Alex Henderson were superb."

Meanwhile, Seasiders boss Stuart Boardley rued: "We told the lads that we needed to keep it tight early on, but we just didn't do that.

"We knew that Bury were off the back of three bad results, so confidence wouldn't be at an all-time high for them, but we just didn't defend a set piece early on, which is really disappointing.

"I thought we rallied, and for the rest of the first half I felt we were the better side, albeit it without creating too much. But then we are just conceding silly goals at the moment. We are just not good enough in our own box.

"I thought their first penalty was a poor decision, but that's what happens when you are down there. We had a clear penalty on Armani Schaar, which is not given. The referee said the sun was in his eyes."