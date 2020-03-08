'This was a missed opportunity,' Bury boss Chenery after 2-2 draw with Hullbridge

Cruise Nyadzayo celebrates his wonder goal in acrobatic fashion. Picture: NEIL DADY Archant

Bury Town boss Ben Chenery admitted that his team caused their "own problems" after conceding an injury-time equaliser during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Hullbridge Sports.

Bury remain in the thick of the Isthmian League North play-off race, in fourth spot, although they let two points slip from their grasp during a frenetic second half.

"It was frustrating. We caused our own problems at the end, and it's a smash-and-grab by Hullbridge," rued Chenery.

"They've had two attempts on goal probably all game, and scored two, that's all they had. They were two set pieces, and we didn't deal with them. We've done that of late.

"It was just really disappointing. We put ourselves in a good position to win the game, and you can see how much it means to other teams when they earn a point at Bury Town.

"We have to deal with it, but other results went our way, I suppose," added Chenery, with reference to third-placed Heybridge Swifts' 1-0 home defeat to Cambridge City.

Chenery continued: "This was a missed opportunity for us to pull a little bit further away. We haven't managed that, and always when you concede a late equaliser, it can feel like a defeat.

"But we can't dwell on it.

"We played pretty well, we dominated proceedings all day and were in full control.

"We should have put two or three goals past them, and then it would have been dead and buried. We got 1-0 up, conceded a sloppy goal from a set piece, then we go ahead 2-1 and we should be seeing it out.

"But we were under no threat, apart from set pieces. They sat behind the ball and didn't offer anything. We have to deal with things better, but we are on the front foot."

With reference to Cruise Nyadzayo's spectacular opening goal, at the start of the second half, Chenery enthused: "It was a great goal from Cruise. We needed something like that to get us going really. It was always going to be a mistake by them or a wonder goal from us, and it certainly was a wonder goal.

"It was a great strike by Cruise. I'm really pleased for him, and also (second goalscorer) Ross Crane. I've been asking him to shoot more and drive through the heart of teams.

"They were big pluses for us. There were good displays all over the pitch, but it just takes the gloss off things when you concede so late."