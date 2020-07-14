Chirewa headlines Town’s new class of academy scholars

Tawanda Chirewa came on as a late substitute in the match at Colcheter.

Young midfielder Tawanda Chirewa is one of seven new scholars joining Ipswich Town’s academy.

Chirewa, 16, has already had a taste of first-team football with the Blues, coming on as a late substitute in Town’s 1-0 EFL Trophy defeat by Colchester United last November.

That made him the second-youngest player in the club’s history behind striker Connor Wickham. The Essex-based midfielder, of Zimbabwean descent, had to get permission from his school in Shenfield to feature for the Blues

He will now take up a two-year scholarship with the Blues, having previously had interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid.

Also joining the academy are midfielder Cameron Humphreys, defensive trio Sean Stephenson, Albie Armin and Harry Knock, striker Mohammed Hoque and goalkeeper Lewis Ridd.

Ridd joins Town from Swansea City while the other six have all progressed through the younger age groups at the academy.

The ongoing coronavirus crisis means there is no date set for the young players to begin their scholarships with Town at Playford Road.