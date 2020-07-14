E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Chirewa headlines Town’s new class of academy scholars

PUBLISHED: 15:24 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 14 July 2020

Tawanda Chirewa came on as a late substitute in the match at Colcheter. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tawanda Chirewa came on as a late substitute in the match at Colcheter. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Young midfielder Tawanda Chirewa is one of seven new scholars joining Ipswich Town’s academy.

Chirewa, 16, has already had a taste of first-team football with the Blues, coming on as a late substitute in Town’s 1-0 EFL Trophy defeat by Colchester United last November.

That made him the second-youngest player in the club’s history behind striker Connor Wickham. The Essex-based midfielder, of Zimbabwean descent, had to get permission from his school in Shenfield to feature for the Blues

You may also want to watch:

He will now take up a two-year scholarship with the Blues, having previously had interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid.

MORE: Long careers, big money sales, a few false dawns and unwritten chapters - the story of Town’s 16-year-old debutants

Also joining the academy are midfielder Cameron Humphreys, defensive trio Sean Stephenson, Albie Armin and Harry Knock, striker Mohammed Hoque and goalkeeper Lewis Ridd.

Ridd joins Town from Swansea City while the other six have all progressed through the younger age groups at the academy.

The ongoing coronavirus crisis means there is no date set for the young players to begin their scholarships with Town at Playford Road.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Former Town defender McGreal sacked by Colchester as another ex-Ipswich player is favourite to replace him

Colchester Team Manager John McGreal pictured during the post match press conference after his side had knocked Tottenham Hotspurs out of the Carabao Cup on penalties. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Former Town defender McGreal sacked by Colchester as another ex-Ipswich player is favourite to replace him

Colchester Team Manager John McGreal pictured during the post match press conference after his side had knocked Tottenham Hotspurs out of the Carabao Cup on penalties. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Calls for inquiry after hundreds of patients sent to care homes without coronavirus tests

Hundreds of care home patients were discharged from hospitals without Covid-19 tests in Suffolk at the start of the pandemic, it has emerged (stock photo) Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Over £100,000 of equipment stolen from Suffolk farms

Police are investigating two thefts from Suffolk farms where expensive equipment was taken Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk shop-owners call for clarity on face mask plans

Masks, gloves and protective glasses are worn whilst making alterations to clothing Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Chirewa headlines Town’s new class of academy scholars

Tawanda Chirewa came on as a late substitute in the match at Colcheter. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Face masks to be made compulsory in shops – everything you need to know

Face masks will soon be mandatory in shops, here is everything you need to know about where you will need to wear them and why. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN